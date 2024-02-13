How to watch ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

February 16 marks the beginning of the Grand Finals of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024. A total of 16 Indian clubs will go against each other across three days. It is scheduled to be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21, Delhi NCR. The finale will see 18 matches across three days, and a total of ₹1 crore prize pool is up for grabs in the competition.

The Challenge Season occurred from January 12 to February 4, in which 32 clubs collided with each other for the 16 spots in the ESL Pro Series LAN Finals. This penultimate round witnessed a tough competition as many renowned teams were unable to advance to the ultimate phase.

When and where to watch ESL BGMI Pro Series Finals

Expand Tweet

Those who want to watch the finals live at the venue can book tickets online for free through the Paytm Insider website. Gates to enter the venue will open at 1:30 pm IST, while the competition will begin at 3 pm each day. The Grand Finals will also be livestreamed on the YouTube, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco channels of ESL and Nodwin Gaming.

Map order for each day

The ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals will host six matches each day. While the first and last matches are set to be played on the Erangel map, the second and fifth rounds are set in Miramar. The third and fourth encounters are scheduled to be held in Sanhok and Vikendi maps, respectively. Here is the map rotation for each day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Participating clubs in ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

These are the 16 participants that will play at the LAN in Noida:

Chemin Esports Global Esports Team SouL Entity Gaming Team Iflick Revenant Esports WSB Gaming Gods Reign Blind eSports Orangutan Gujarat Tigers Carnival Gaming Team Forever OREsports Hydra GENXFM Esports

Chemin Esports dominated the Challenge Season, securing the top prime spot in the overall points table. Three famous clubs, Global, Soul, and Entity Gaming, were also impressive, and are expected to play well in the BGMI Pro Series Finals. Team IFlick and Revenant delivered promising performances as well.

Expand Tweet

Gods Reign struggled in their early games but found their natural rhythm in the final week of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. Blind, Orangutan, and Carnival Gaming had a modest run there and will hope to enhance their play at the LAM as these teams feature experienced athletes.