"I believe that BGMI will be unbanned": Dynamo positive about game's comeback in India

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has been a talking point for many fans since the popular game was taken down from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. Gamers have shared their concerns about the ban's impact on the esports ecosystem in India. At the same time, many have supported the government's decision.

Over the past week, various esports personalities in India have also given their opinions on the matter. Aaditya Sawant, popularly known as Hydra Dynamo or Dynamo Gaming, was the latest to comment on the subject during a recent livestream. The popular YouTuber seems to believe that Battlegrounds Mobile India ban will be revoked soon, and he is positive about the future of the game.

Dynamo Gaming's talks about the BGMI ban during a recent livestream

On 1 August 2022, Aaditya streamed Apex Legends Mobile on YouTube and played custom room matches. However, before playing New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile, Dynamo interacted with his fans during the livestream and answered various questions.

Around the 13:24 mark of the video, the YouTuber responded to a curious fan about the possibility of BGMI's ban getting revoked. He said:

"I believe BGMI will get unbanned because the response is quite positive."

However, Dynamo didn't elaborate on this comment. He also spoke about playing other games like Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and GTA more frequently. Dynamo claimed his current focus was to help other games grow in the country.

What happened to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

On 28 July, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant was removed from the Android and iOS app stores. The sudden removal sparked ban rumors among social media users, and Google later confirmed the same in its response regarding the game's removal from the Play Store.

The following day (on 29 July), several publications began reporting on the news of the ban. It was reported that the Government of India had banned BGMI under Section 69A of the IT Act for allegedly collecting and sharing data to their servers in China.

However, such allegations were denied by Krafton in their official statement on the ban. Meanwhile, the Indian government is yet to respond despite all the reports and the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban confirmation.

