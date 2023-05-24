"I feel the game will make its return before Friday": Classified YT shares his views on BGMI unban date

On May 22, 2023, renowned BGMI leaker Nitin "Classified YT" Chougale uploaded a video on his popular YouTube channel. In the video, he discussed several topics related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban. He also hinted at the game's return to the Indian market before May 26.

Here's what he had to say (translated from Hindi):

"As we discussed in our last video, I feel the game will make its return before Friday. So in one or two days, the game should definitely arrive on the Play Store and App Store."

Considering that Classified YT is an official partner of Battlegrounds Mobile India and known to be associated with Krafton, his hints at the BGMI unban date have already created a great buzz amongst fans in the Indian gaming community.

Classified YT shares his views on the introduction of a new in-game version after BGMI unban

In the same video, Classified YT talked about the availability of the 2.1 version of the game in the Play Store.

He mentioned (translated from Hindi)

"Although I am getting a 'Play' option in the Google Play Store, there is no good in playing the game as the servers are currently offline. The variant shown is the old 2.1 version. So if you don't have the game in your mobile, you can download it, but you will not be able to play as long as the servers are not taken online."

He then talked about the addition of a new version in the Battle Royale title after its unbanning. He said (translated from Hindi):

"When the game will arrive, it will either feature the 2.6 version or will start with the 1.0 version, I don't have much idea about it. But as of now, the game is available on the Play Store and I am hoping that it comes to the App Store really soon. When the official update will be live, I will inform you via Instagram stories. You can also learn about the updates from BGMI's official social media handles."

Despite Battlegrounds Mobile India making its initial return for a trial period of three months, the hype surrounding its unban is massive. Krafton hopes that millions of gamers will be treading on the virtual battlegrounds once the servers are fixed and the update goes online.

