"I am looking at the floor and searching for them": BGMI pro Mavi indirectly taunts haters

On April 17, 2023, renowned Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports pro Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh hosted a livestream on his LOCO channel. During the broadcast, Mavi played esports scrims with Team 8bit and addressed the issue of getting a slot in regular scrims. He confirmed that he had secured a dedicated slot for his own lineup, effective from April 19.

In addition, Mavi addressed the constant trolling and criticism he receives, stating that those who compare their stats with his would find a significant difference in competency. He then took a sly dig at his haters, looking towards the ground and claiming he had been searching for them on the floor.

Timestamp: 0:32

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"I did not get a slot today, but I will get one from 19th. See, I am not whining about not getting a slot. I was just trolling. I wanted to let you guys know if people who compare me to themselves or others check the history of both parties, they would find a stark difference. I am looking at the floor and searching for them. You can call it an indirect taunt, but people should have a realization."

Mavi is amongst the best IGLs in the BGMI gaming community and has a huge fan following, so it's no surprise that his statements have garnered attention from followers and esports enthusiasts in the country.

Mavi remains a free agent amidst slot controversy in ongoing BGMI scrims

During a recent livestream, Mavi mentioned that the organizers of scrims have prohibited him from playing in the new lineup due to a "lack of achievements". However, he was seen playing with other established teams in the meantime.

For those unaware, Mavi left Team X Spark following the suspension of BGMI. He is currently a free agent and is hoping to find a team that's a good fit for him.

Despite Mavi and other esports athletes being optimistic about BGMI's official return to the Indian market, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. It remains to be seen when Krafton can get on terms with MeitY and relist the game on digital storefronts.

