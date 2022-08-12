"I would personally dedicate my achievements in PMWI to Bhavesh": BGMI star Scout's tribute to fan who passed away

Tanmay "Scout" Singh, aka Sc0utOP, is one of the most beloved gamers in the BGMI esports ecosystem. Scout's career began with the emergence of PUBG Mobile as well as its dedicated audience in the country. He gained popularity after incredible performances in the professional scene while maintaining a YouTube career as a streamer.

Recently, Scout was in the news after being named as a part of 7Sea Esports' roster at the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022: Afterparty Showdown, scheduled to run from 18 August to 20 August. The famous BGMI player will showcase his skills, alongside 7Sea Esports' squad, against 11 other teams, for a prize pool of $1,000,000.

There are just a few days left until the PMWI 2022: Afterparty Showdown, and Scout still has daily livestreams on YouTube. In a recent stream, the YouTuber spoke about the sad passing of one of his oldest supporters, Bhavesh. Interested readers can find out what Scout said in the article below.

BGMI star Scout talked about dedicating his future achievements at PMWI to late fan Bhavesh

In a recent stream on 11 August 2022, Scout interacted with his audience before jumping into a game of GTA V. During this interaction, Tanmay spoke about various topics, including PMWI 2022, 7Sea Esports, supporting Team SouL, and the BGMI ban, among other subjects. Around the "12:10" mark in the YouTube stream, he spoke about the unfortunate demise of one of his oldest fans, Bhavesh.

Here's what Tanmay "Scout" Singh said about Bhavesh's demise and about him dedicating his future achievements at PMWI 2022 to his late fan:

"As long as I am grinding till 15th, 16th, or 17th, all of it will remain dedicated to one of my oldest fans, one of the OG supporters, one of the oldest fanpages, who just passed away, that's Bhavesh. I should update (you) about the same that he suffered a heart attack. He had some heart-related issues. So, because of that, he got a heart attack, and Bhavesh is no more with us."

After mentioning what happened to Bhavesh, he further added:

"Everything will be dedicated to him, and in case we achieve something which has not been achieved till now, I would personally dedicate the whole stuff to Bhavesh at a public platform. So, that's all that I can do."

Before starting off his game, Tanmay answered a few other questions and provided some general updates. Nevertheless, talking about one of his supporters and planning to dedicate his upcoming achievements to that devoted fan was a heartwarming gesture by Scout that received great love and appreciation from his viewers.

