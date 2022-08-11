BGMI team Soul’s match timings for PMWI 2022 revealed

Team Soul was the winner of BGMI's Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, which concluded in June 2022. Krafton/Tencent invited the famous Battlegrounds Mobile India team to participate at the PMWI (PUBG Mobile World Invitational) 2022.

The first global tournament of PUBG Mobile kicked off today, i.e., on 11 August in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The LAN event's Main Tournament is supposed to happen from 11 August to 13 August, where all teams will compete in the same lobby for 18 matches over three days.

The matches have commenced already, and Vampire Esports from Thailand have claimed the first game in Erangel. Fans can find BGMI team Soul's match timings for PMWI 2022 in the following section.

PMWI 2022: Match timings of famous BGMI team, Soul, at the PUBG Mobile tournament

As already mentioned, the format of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 will see all the teams playing in the same lobby. Therefore, the matches of Team Soul will coincide with that of every team. PUBG Mobile Esports has unveiled the schedule for 11 August-13 August, i.e., Week 1: Main Tournament as follows:

Day 1

Match 1 - Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST) - Vampire Esports (winners)

Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST) - Vampire Esports (winners) Match 2 - Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST) - TJB Esports (winners)

Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST) - TJB Esports (winners) Match 3 - Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST)

Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST) Match 4 - Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST)

Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST) Match 5 - Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST)

Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST) Match 6 - Erangel - 07:50 PM (IST)

Although PUBG Mobile Esports unveiled only the Day 1 schedule, the timing and pattern of matches will most likely be the same as the first day of the LAN event.

Here's the schedule for the other two days of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Week 1: Main Tournament -

Day 2

Match 7 - Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST)

Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST) Match 8 - Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST)

Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST) Match 9 - Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST)

Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST) Match 10 - Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST)

Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST) Match 11 - Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST)

Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST) Match 12 - Erangel - 07:50 PM (IST)

Day 3

Match 13 - Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST)

Erangel - 04:30 PM (IST) Match 14 - Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST)

Miramar - 05:10 PM (IST) Match 15 - Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST)

Sanhok - 05:50 PM (IST) Match 16 - Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST)

Erangel - 06:30 PM (IST) Match 17 - Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST)

Miramar - 07:10 PM (IST) Match 18 - Erangel - 07:50 PM (IST)

After the end of the 18th game, the final standings will decide the winners of PMWI 2022. Each team will be awarded a prize from the pool of $2,000,000 as per their position on the table. Readers can tap here to view the roster of the BGMI team representing India at the Main Tournament, i.e., Team Soul.

