Team Soul roster for PMWI 2022 revealed 

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022 is set to begin on August 11, 2022. The LAN event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will consist of two phases, where the world's top teams will compete for a prize pool of $3 million.

The Main Event (Week 1) will run across three days and will have a total prize pool of $2 million. The second week, titled PMWI: Afterparty, will take place from August 18 - 20 and will feature a prize pool of $1 million.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM 2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!



Watch the video now:



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE 2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!Watch the video now: youtu.be/ZwPKrNqHvC4 😎2022 PMWI is coming! The top teams from each region are assembled to fight for this supreme glory! Who will be #1? Stay tuned!🔥🔥Watch the video now: youtu.be/ZwPKrNqHvC4#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMWI #OWNTHECIRCLE https://t.co/7IZJ0oKGJg

Tencent has invited Team India's Team Soul, the winners of BMPS Season 1, to the Main Event, which consists of 18 teams. Week 1 will hold a total of 18 matches. The top five teams from this week will make their way to the Afterparty.

Today, PUBG Mobile revealed the roster for Team Soul. The Indian team has not included any substitute players for the event and will play with their main four-man squad.

Team Soul's roster for PMWI 2022 and player analysis

Team Soul's official roster is as follows:

Goblin Akshat Omega Hector Amit Dudey (Coach)

The team recently won BMPS Season 1 in dominating fashion. Led by Omega, the team has put up great performances in the last few months.

The squad was formed in February 2022. Goblin and Hector, who have played in a few major tournaments, have already made the audience sit up and take notice of their extraordinary gameplay.

Goblin's performances in BMPS played a major role in helping Team Soul win the crown. He bagged the MVP award, clinching 71 individual kills in the Grand Finals. He was also the top eliminator of the BGMI Masters Series LAN event despite his team placing at sixth position.

Omega is known as one of the best IGLs in the BGMI Esports scene, while Akshat has made his name as one of the best players. Both players have a lot of experience in BGMI/PUBG Mobile Esports.

Amit Dubey, a former PUBG PC player, joined the team as a coach in January 2022. With his experience, he always identifies the squad's mistakes and helps improve their skills.

None of the four players have played any international tournaments to date. As it is their first global event, it will be intriguing to see how the squad performs in the upcoming PMWI.

