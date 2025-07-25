India's Team AxTMG ranks 11th as Day 1 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage ends

Team AxTMG from India had an average run on the opening day of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage. The team finished 11th in the overall stage with 22 points. Day 1 of the Group Stage featured teams from Groups Red and Yellow, and they took part in six matches on the first day. Pakistan’s 4Thrives came out on top of the table with 56 points, claiming 34 eliminations.The PMWC Group Stage features 24 teams from across the world. These clubs are divided into three groups; Red, Green, and Yellow. Each will compete in 12 matches. The top eight performers from the overall points table will register their spots in the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams will battle in the Survival Stage for the rest eight spots of the finale.Team AxTMG’s performance on PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the overall standings after PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1:4thrives Esports - 56 pointsAlpha7 Esports - 55 pointsDRX - 54 pointsTeam Secret - 50 pointsRegnum Carya - 42 pointsYangon Galacticos - 42 pointsWeibo Gaming - 40 pointsHoraa Esports - 38 pointsINFLUENCE RAGE - 29 pointsTeam Vision - 25 pointsTeam AxTMG - 22 pointsTeam Falcons - 22 pointsFire Flux Esports - 20 pointsPOWR eSports - 19 pointsEArena - 18 pointsNS RedForce - 16 pointsTeam AxTMG made a nice start to their campaign and earned 10 points in the first match, grabbing seven eliminations. DRX from South Korea were the winner of the opening game with 19 points.In the second match, the Indian squad added only four points to their name. They also stumbled in the third game as they scored only five points. The team failed to collect any points in the fourth encounter.Team AxTMG accumulated only three points in the fifth game. The lineup had also a disappointing run in the last round of the day as they didn’t score a single point. After the conclusion of their six matches, the team ranked 11th with 22 points; they grabbed 15 eliminations on Day 1.Team AxTMG will play their remaining six matches of the PMWC Group Stage on July 27. They will aim to bounce back in their next six games and secure a spot in the Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDefending champions Alpha7 Esports made a strong start to the PMWC 2025. The Brazilian squad secured second spot with 55 points. DRX from South Korea were third with 54 points and two Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Team Secret and Regnum ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.