Indian BGMI pros react to game's removal from Play Store in India

Unfortunately, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was removed from the Google Play Store on July 28. The absence of an explanation for its removal has sent fans into a frenzy, and most players think a technical glitch is to blame. But recent reports suggest it might also have been the result of a government order.

The ban has elicited many responses from gamers, streamers, and pro players in the Indian gaming scene. Esporting personalities associated with the top BGMI teams in the country have commented on the issue, expressing their concerns and outrage at the prospective ban.

BGMI players take to Twitter to express concerns about prospective ban

Top players and coaches have commented on the mysterious ban. Battle Grounds Mobile India was removed from both the Android and Apple app stores sometime this evening. Many gamers took to Twitter to find out what happened but were met with inconclusive remarks.

Users are shocked by the game's withdrawal from the Google Play Store. When people search for the game now, no relevant results come up, but if they attempt to open it via the link, an error message appears on their screen that reads:

"We're sorry, the requested URL was not found on this server."

Popular gaming personalities such as MortaL have expressed distress at the removal of the title. While it might just be a temporary ban, due to the government's record of banning the battle royale game, many fans are nervous about its uncertain future. This is what the biggest BGMI personality from India, MortaL, had to say about the incident:

He even tagged the official government Twitter handle in a plea to have the game be made available again. GodLike coach Abhijit Andhare has tweeted several times in the past few hours, talking about the importance of propagating esporting trends in India. He also noted that the livelihoods of so many e-athletes and professionals are tied to the game and that it would be irresponsible to ban it out of the blue:

"Everyone knows the fact that esports in india has rapidly touching the heights and recently televised. I hope our government understands that thousands of esports athletes and content creators and their life is dependent on BGMI."

Other streamers and internet personalities have also tweeted about the issue:

Users of the Android operating system still have the option to download the game onto their own devices by downloading the APK, which the developers only recently began distributing. Gamers can use this file to play the game on their Android smartphones while waiting for further clarification from Krafton.

