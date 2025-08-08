iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 1 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals takes place on August 8 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Delhi NCR. Six matches are scheduled for the opening day. A total of 16 BGMI teams will compete in the Battle Royale mode across three days for the championship title and a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore. The winner will take home ₹55 lakh.

The top eight teams from the Group Stage and the top eight from the Semifinals have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. The Group Stage was held from July 21 to July 24, featuring 32 teams, while the Semifinals took place from July 25 to July 28, with 24 teams in action.

Participating BGMI teams in iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals features 16 teams (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Here are the BGMI teams participating in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals:

True Rippers Team 8Bit Likitha Esports Gods For Reason Phoenix Esports Vasista Esports Reckoning Esports Gods Reign Revenant XSpark Meta Ninza Genesis Esports Team Forever Orangutan K9 Squad Wyld Fangs Cincinnati Kids

Where to watch and schedule

Fans can watch the Grand Finals in person at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Delhi NCR. Additionally, all matches will be streamed live on iQOO Esports’ YouTube channel starting at 4 PM IST.

Here is the schedule for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel - 4:15 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 5:05 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm IST

Match 4 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 7:35 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 8:25 pm IST

True Rippers, led by Jelly, had an outstanding run in the Group Stage, finishing at the top of the overall leaderboard. Team 8Bit, led by Saumraj, also performed well and claimed second place. Likitha wEsports secured the third position. These teams will be looking to carry their momentum into the finals.

In the Semifinals, Revenant XSpark, led by Shadow, delivered stellar performances. The team's newest member, Rony, was particularly impressive and played a key role in helping the team finish first. Meta Ninza and Genesis also showcased solid performances during this stage.

Owais-led Team Forever and Aaru-led Orangutan made a strong comeback in the Semifinals after underwhelming performances in the Group Stage. K9 Squad improved during the last five matches in this stage and secured qualification for the Grand Finals. Wyld Fangs and Cincinnati Kids also stepped up in their last few matches to clinch their spots in the finale.

All 16 finalists are aiming for a strong start on August 8 as they compete in the ultimate stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025. A total of 18 matches will be played across three days to determine the champion.

