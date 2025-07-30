iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals: Venue, dates, teams, and prize pool distribution 

The Grand Finale of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 will start on August 8 and end on August 10, 2025. It will be played offline at the Noida Indoor Stadium, with 16 teams competing in 18 matches. They will fight for the trophy and the cash prize of ₹55 lakh from a total prize pool of ₹1 crore.The Grand Finals features eight teams, each from the Group Stage and Semifinals. In the Group Stage, 32 teams contested from July 21 to 24, while 24 teams battled it out in the Semifinals from July 25 to 28.Many well-known teams, like Soul and GodLike, failed to reach the finals after their poor performances in the previous stages.Participating finalists in Battlegrounds Series 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrue RippersTeam 8BitLikitha EsportsGods For ReasonPhoenix EsportsVasista EsportsReckoning EsportsGods ReignRevenant XSparkMeta NinzaGenesis EsportsTeam ForeverOrangutanK9 SquadWyld FangsCincinnati KidsPrize pool distribution First Place - ₹55,00,000Second Place - ₹15,00,000Third Place - ₹7,50,000Fourth Place - ₹3,50,000Fifth Place - ₹2,50,000Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000Eighth Place - ₹1,75,000Ninth Place - ₹1,50,00010th Place - ₹1,50,00011th Place - ₹1,25,00012th Place - ₹1,25,00013th Place - ₹1,00,00014th Place - ₹1,00,00015th Place - ₹75,00016th Place - ₹75,000MVP - ₹2,00,000True Rippers had an impressive run in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series, as the Jelly-led team was the star performer. Team 8Bit, who recently signed Spower, came second after their commendable performances.Likitha, Gods For Reason, and Phoenix also played decently in the initial stage. Finally, Vasista, Reckoning, and Gods Reign made it to the finale from the Group Stage. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark bounced back in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series following their average gameplay in the Group Stage. The team secured the first spot on the scoreboard. The organisation recently signed Rony, an ex-Team Soul athlete. Meta Ninza, Genesis, and Team Forever also presented their improved performances.Orangutan Gaming had a poor start to the Semifinals but played quite well in their last few games to earn their spot in the finale. K9 also faced some challenges in their initial matches, but played nicely in their last five games. Similarly, Wyld Fangs and Cincinnati Kids qualified after their impressive gameplay in the last few encounters of the Semifinals.