iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals: Venue, dates, teams, and prize pool distribution 

By Gametube
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:53 GMT
Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale kicks off on August 8 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
The Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale kicks off on August 8 (Image via YouTube/@iqooesports5550)

The Grand Finale of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 will start on August 8 and end on August 10, 2025. It will be played offline at the Noida Indoor Stadium, with 16 teams competing in 18 matches. They will fight for the trophy and the cash prize of ₹55 lakh from a total prize pool of ₹1 crore.

The Grand Finals features eight teams, each from the Group Stage and Semifinals. In the Group Stage, 32 teams contested from July 21 to 24, while 24 teams battled it out in the Semifinals from July 25 to 28.

Many well-known teams, like Soul and GodLike, failed to reach the finals after their poor performances in the previous stages.

Participating finalists in Battlegrounds Series 2025

  1. True Rippers
  2. Team 8Bit
  3. Likitha Esports
  4. Gods For Reason
  5. Phoenix Esports
  6. Vasista Esports
  7. Reckoning Esports
  8. Gods Reign
  9. Revenant XSpark
  10. Meta Ninza
  11. Genesis Esports
  12. Team Forever
  13. Orangutan
  14. K9 Squad
  15. Wyld Fangs
  16. Cincinnati Kids

Prize pool distribution

  • First Place - ₹55,00,000
  • Second Place - ₹15,00,000
  • Third Place - ₹7,50,000
  • Fourth Place - ₹3,50,000
  • Fifth Place - ₹2,50,000
  • Sixth Place - ₹2,00,000
  • Seventh Place - ₹1,75,000
  • Eighth Place - ₹1,75,000
  • Ninth Place - ₹1,50,000
  • 10th Place - ₹1,50,000
  • 11th Place - ₹1,25,000
  • 12th Place - ₹1,25,000
  • 13th Place - ₹1,00,000
  • 14th Place - ₹1,00,000
  • 15th Place - ₹75,000
  • 16th Place - ₹75,000
  • MVP - ₹2,00,000

True Rippers had an impressive run in the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series, as the Jelly-led team was the star performer. Team 8Bit, who recently signed Spower, came second after their commendable performances.

Likitha, Gods For Reason, and Phoenix also played decently in the initial stage. Finally, Vasista, Reckoning, and Gods Reign made it to the finale from the Group Stage.

Revenant XSpark bounced back in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series following their average gameplay in the Group Stage. The team secured the first spot on the scoreboard. The organisation recently signed Rony, an ex-Team Soul athlete. Meta Ninza, Genesis, and Team Forever also presented their improved performances.

Orangutan Gaming had a poor start to the Semifinals but played quite well in their last few games to earn their spot in the finale. K9 also faced some challenges in their initial matches, but played nicely in their last five games. Similarly, Wyld Fangs and Cincinnati Kids qualified after their impressive gameplay in the last few encounters of the Semifinals.

