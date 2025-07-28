Team Soul, GodLike, and 14 others teams eliminated from iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

By Gametube
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:17 GMT
Team Soul and GodLike were eliminated from Battlegrounds Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Team Soul and GodLike were eliminated from Battlegrounds Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

Many popular clubs, including Team Soul and GodLike, faced elimination from the Battlegrounds Series 2025 as a result of their disappointing performances. The top eight teams from the group stage and semifinals have secured their spots in the grand finals, scheduled for August 8-10, 2025, in Delhi. These 16 finalists will contest for a ₹1 crore prize pool.

Ad

The group stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 ran from July 21 to 24. The top eight of the 32 participants advanced to the grand finals, while the remaining moved to the semifinals.

The semifinals were held from July 25 to 27. A total of 24 clubs participated in 12 matches each. The top eight teams entered the grand finals, while the remaining 16 teams were eliminated from the BGMI tournament.

Overall standings of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Revenant XSpark - 127 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 95 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 91 points
  4. Team Forever - 91 points
  5. Orangutan - 88 points
  6. K9 Esports - 86 points
  7. Wyld Fangs - 78 points
  8. Cincinnati Kids - 77 points
  9. Jux - 77 points
  10. Los Hermanos Esports - 74 points
  11. Medal Esports - 72 points
  12. TWOB - 71 points
  13. FS Esports - 66 points
  14. 4EverxRedXRoss - 65 points
  15. 4TR Official - 64 points
  16. Marcos Gaming - 60 points
  17. Money Makers - 59 points
  18. Team Soul - 58 points
  19. Team Eggy - 44 points
  20. Jaguar Official - 41 points
  21. GodLike Esports - 38 points
  22. NoNx Esports - 34 points
  23. Carpe Diem - 32 points
  24. Bot Army - 30 points
Ad

Revenant XSpark, Meta Ninza, Genesis, and Forever performed well in the semifinals. Orangutan, K9, Wyld Fangs, and Cincinnati Kids played brilliantly in their last few matches and finished in the top eight. These eight teams seized their spots in the grand finals.

Battlegrounds Series. 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Battlegrounds Series. 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)

JUX Esports ranked ninth in the semifinals and missed the finals by a small margin. LOS Hermanos, Medal, and TWOB also missed their spots in the grand final by a few points.

Ad

FS and 4TR also had an average run in the event. Marcos Gaming, who recently signed the ex-Gods Omen roster, came 16th in the semis. Money Makerz, which features multiple experienced players, ranked 17th.

Team Soul failed to perform as expected in the Battlegrounds Series. The fan favourite squad came 18th in the Semifinals. Team GodLike had a horrible run as the Punk-led lineup scored only 38 points in 12 matches. NoNX, CarpeDiem, and Bot Army were in the bottom three in the semifinals.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications