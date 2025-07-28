Team Soul, GodLike, and 14 others teams eliminated from iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025

Many popular clubs, including Team Soul and GodLike, faced elimination from the Battlegrounds Series 2025 as a result of their disappointing performances. The top eight teams from the group stage and semifinals have secured their spots in the grand finals, scheduled for August 8-10, 2025, in Delhi. These 16 finalists will contest for a ₹1 crore prize pool.The group stage of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 ran from July 21 to 24. The top eight of the 32 participants advanced to the grand finals, while the remaining moved to the semifinals.The semifinals were held from July 25 to 27. A total of 24 clubs participated in 12 matches each. The top eight teams entered the grand finals, while the remaining 16 teams were eliminated from the BGMI tournament.Overall standings of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 127 pointsMeta Ninza - 95 pointsGenesis Esports - 91 pointsTeam Forever - 91 pointsOrangutan - 88 pointsK9 Esports - 86 pointsWyld Fangs - 78 pointsCincinnati Kids - 77 pointsJux - 77 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 74 pointsMedal Esports - 72 pointsTWOB - 71 pointsFS Esports - 66 points4EverxRedXRoss - 65 points4TR Official - 64 pointsMarcos Gaming - 60 pointsMoney Makers - 59 pointsTeam Soul - 58 pointsTeam Eggy - 44 pointsJaguar Official - 41 pointsGodLike Esports - 38 pointsNoNx Esports - 34 pointsCarpe Diem - 32 pointsBot Army - 30 pointsRevenant XSpark, Meta Ninza, Genesis, and Forever performed well in the semifinals. Orangutan, K9, Wyld Fangs, and Cincinnati Kids played brilliantly in their last few matches and finished in the top eight. These eight teams seized their spots in the grand finals.Battlegrounds Series. 2025 finalists (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)JUX Esports ranked ninth in the semifinals and missed the finals by a small margin. LOS Hermanos, Medal, and TWOB also missed their spots in the grand final by a few points.FS and 4TR also had an average run in the event. Marcos Gaming, who recently signed the ex-Gods Omen roster, came 16th in the semis. Money Makerz, which features multiple experienced players, ranked 17th. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Soul failed to perform as expected in the Battlegrounds Series. The fan favourite squad came 18th in the Semifinals. Team GodLike had a horrible run as the Punk-led lineup scored only 38 points in 12 matches. NoNX, CarpeDiem, and Bot Army were in the bottom three in the semifinals.