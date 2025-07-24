True Rippers, 8Bit, and six others qualify for iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

By Gametube
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:19 GMT
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals takes place on August 8 to 10 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)
Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals takes place on August 8 to 10

The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 took place from July 21 to 24. The first to eighth ranked teams have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. Those placed ninth to 24th entered the Semifinals, where they will fight for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. The Semifinals will take place from July 25 to 28.

True Rippers emerged as best performers in the Group Stage and topped the overall standings. The Jelly-led squad score 98 points and grabbed three Chicken Dinners in their 10 matches. Team 8Bit also had a fantastic run as they earned second spot with 92 points and one Chicken Dinner.

iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage points table

  1. True Rippers - 98 points
  2. 8Bit - 92 points
  3. Likitha Esports - 91 points
  4. Gods For Reason - 90 points
  5. Phoenix Esports - 90 points
  6. Vasista Esports - 87 points
  7. Reckoning Esports - 84 points
  8. Gods Reign - 75 points
  9. 4TR Official - 74 points
  10. Revenant XSpark - 74 points
  11. Cincinnati Kids - 63 points
  12. Wyld Fangs - 62 points
  13. Team Soul - 60 points
  14. Jaguar Officials - 58 points
  15. 4EverxRedXRoss - 56 points
  16. GodLike Esports - 55 points
  17. Jux - 51 points
  18. K9 Esports - 46 points
  19. NoNx Esports - 45 points
  20. Orangutan - 45 points
  21. Team Forever - 44 points
  22. TWOB - 42 points
  23. Meta Ninza - 41 points
  24. Medal Esports - 41 points
  25. FS Esports - 38 points
  26. Money Makers - 35 points
  27. Genesis Esports - 32 points
  28. Carpe Diem - 32 points
  29. Marcos Gaming - 32 points
  30. Team Eggy - 23 points
  31. Los Hermanos Esports - 22 points
  32. Bot Army - 20 points
Likitha Esports surprised with their outstanding performances and claimed third position with 91 points. The team clinched three Chicken Dinners in their 10 encounters. Gods For Reason also performed well and achieved fourth rank with 90 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Phoenix, led by BGMI pro Ash, ensured fifth spot with 90 points. The squad looked impressive throughout the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, too had a great run. The lineup finished sixth with 90 points, including 53 eliminations.

Ad

Reckoning Esports acquired seventh spot with 84 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, achieved eighth place with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners. These eight top teams seized their spots in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals.

Many popular lineups like Revenant XSpark, Soul, GodLike, and Orangutan had an average run in the Group Stage. These teams will aim to improve their performance in the Semifinals and grab a spot in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Series 2025.

Edited by Angad Sharma
