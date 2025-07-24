True Rippers, 8Bit, and six others qualify for iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

The Group Stage of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 took place from July 21 to 24. The first to eighth ranked teams have secured their spots in the Grand Finals. Those placed ninth to 24th entered the Semifinals, where they will fight for the remaining eight spots in the Grand Finals. The Semifinals will take place from July 25 to 28.True Rippers emerged as best performers in the Group Stage and topped the overall standings. The Jelly-led squad score 98 points and grabbed three Chicken Dinners in their 10 matches. Team 8Bit also had a fantastic run as they earned second spot with 92 points and one Chicken Dinner.iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Group Stage points table View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrue Rippers - 98 points8Bit - 92 pointsLikitha Esports - 91 pointsGods For Reason - 90 pointsPhoenix Esports - 90 pointsVasista Esports - 87 pointsReckoning Esports - 84 pointsGods Reign - 75 points4TR Official - 74 pointsRevenant XSpark - 74 pointsCincinnati Kids - 63 pointsWyld Fangs - 62 pointsTeam Soul - 60 pointsJaguar Officials - 58 points4EverxRedXRoss - 56 pointsGodLike Esports - 55 pointsJux - 51 pointsK9 Esports - 46 pointsNoNx Esports - 45 pointsOrangutan - 45 pointsTeam Forever - 44 pointsTWOB - 42 pointsMeta Ninza - 41 pointsMedal Esports - 41 pointsFS Esports - 38 pointsMoney Makers - 35 pointsGenesis Esports - 32 pointsCarpe Diem - 32 pointsMarcos Gaming - 32 pointsTeam Eggy - 23 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 22 pointsBot Army - 20 pointsLikitha Esports surprised with their outstanding performances and claimed third position with 91 points. The team clinched three Chicken Dinners in their 10 encounters. Gods For Reason also performed well and achieved fourth rank with 90 points and two Chicken Dinners.Phoenix, led by BGMI pro Ash, ensured fifth spot with 90 points. The squad looked impressive throughout the Group Stage of the Battlegrounds Series. Vasista Esports, led by Hector, too had a great run. The lineup finished sixth with 90 points, including 53 eliminations.Reckoning Esports acquired seventh spot with 84 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, achieved eighth place with 75 points and two Chicken Dinners. These eight top teams seized their spots in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany popular lineups like Revenant XSpark, Soul, GodLike, and Orangutan had an average run in the Group Stage. These teams will aim to improve their performance in the Semifinals and grab a spot in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Series 2025.