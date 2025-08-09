iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

Day 2 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals takes place on Saturday, August 9. This stage of the event is being held at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Delhi NCR. A total of 16 teams are competing for a massive prize pool of ₹1 crore. The champions will take home a cash prize of ₹55 lakh.
Orangutan Gaming delivered a phenomenal performance on Day 1, while Team 8Bit also had a strong start. However, teams like Cincinnati Kids and Phoenix Esports struggled to find their footing.
The Battlegrounds Series 2025 began on July 21 with 32 teams. Half of them were eliminated during the Semifinals stage. The initial rounds of the tournament were conducted online.
Participating teams in Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals
Here are all the teams participating in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals:
- True Rippers
- Team 8Bit
- Likitha Esports
- Gods For Reason
- Phoenix Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Gods Reign
- Revenant XSpark
- Meta Ninza
- Genesis Esports
- Team Forever
- Orangutan
- K9 Squad
- Wyld Fangs
- Cincinnati Kids
Schedule and where to watch
Day 2 of the Grand Finals is scheduled to begin at 4 pm IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the official YouTube channel of iQOO Esports.
Here is the schedule for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - 4:15 pm IST
- Match 2 - Miramar - 5:05 pm IST
- Match 3 - Sanhok - 5:55 pm IST
- Match 4 - Erangel - 6:45 pm IST
- Match 5 - Miramar - 7:35 pm IST
- Match 6 - Erangel - 8:25 pm IST
Day 1 highlights
Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, asserted its dominance on Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals. The squad secured two victories out of six matches and topped the leaderboard with 97 points. Team 8Bit followed in second place with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner.
Team Forever, Genesis, and Wyld Fangs finished third, fourth, and fifth with 47, 46, and 38 points, respectively. K9 Esports claimed sixth place with 36 points. True Rippers and Meta Ninja had moderate showings, each earning 35 points each.
Gods Reign had an average outing, collecting 32 points across six matches. Revenant XSpark, despite an impressive Semifinals run, managed only 25 points.
Vasista Esports struggled, with the Hector-led squad finishing 14th with just 14 points. Phoenix Esports, led by BGMI veteran Ash, ended the day in 15th place with 12 points. Cincinnati Kids landed at the bottom of the table, scoring only five points after six matches.