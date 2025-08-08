iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Orangutan ranks first after six matches of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals

Day 1 of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals was played on August 8, 2025. Orangutan Gaming displayed its dominance on the opening day and grabbed the prime spot with 97 points. The Aaru-led squad won two Chicken Dinners in six matches. Its star players, AkOP, Wizgod, and Attanki, clinched 23, 19, and 15 eliminations, respectively.

Team 8Bit came second with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Saumraj-led squad had a poor run in the initial two matches but managed to improve in its next four. Team Forever, led by Owais, secured third rank with 47 points.

Genesis Esports and Wyld Fangs earned fourth and fifth positions with 46 and 38 points, respectively. Both teams claimed one Chicken Dinner each. K9 Esports, led by Omega, ranked sixth with 36 points. The experienced squad claimed 27 eliminations and only nine position points in six matches.

Day 1 highlights of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Grand Finals

  1. Orangutan - 97 points
  2. Team 8Bit - 60 points
  3. Team Forever - 47 points
  4. Genesis Esports - 46 points
  5. Wyld Fangs - 38 points
  6. K9 Esports - 36 points
  7. True Rippers - 35 points
  8. Meta Ninza - 35 points
  9. Gods Reign - 32 points
  10. Likhita Esports - 31 points
  11. Revenant XSpark - 25 points
  12. Reckoning Esports - 17 points
  13. Gods For Reason - 16 points
  14. Vasista Esports - 14 points
  15. Phoenix - 12 points
  16. Cincinnati Kids - 5 points

Despite its strong run in the Group Stage, True Rippers had a slow start to the Grand Finals. The Jelly-led squad has collected only 35 points and one Chicken Dinner in six matches and placed seventh at the end of the first day of the finale. Meanwhile, Meta Nina came eighth with 35 points.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, had an average run on Day 1, finishing ninth with 32 points. Likitha Esports holds the 10th rank with 31 points, while Revenant XSpark came 11th with 25 points. The latter had an outstanding run in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Series 2025.

Prize pool distribution for Battlegrounds Series 2025

Reckoning and Gods For Reason were 12th and 13th, with 17 and 16 points, respectively. They were followed by Vasista Esports (led by Hector) in 14th place, which scored only 14 points. Meanwhile, Phoenix came 15th with 12 points.

Cincinnati Kids had a disastrous start to the finale. The Juicy-led squad has scored only five points in six matches and finished at the bottom of the standings. The club will aim to bounce back in its remaining 12 matches of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 finale.

