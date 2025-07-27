iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals came to an end on July 27. Revenant XSpark maintained its dominance and remained in the top spot with 124 points and three Chicken Dinners in 11 matches. Meta Ninza ranked second with 72 points after their eight games. Team Forever secured third position with 71 points and one Chicken Dinner.Los Hermanos came fourth with 71 points. Orangutan bounced back on Day 3 of Battlegrounds Series and jumped to fifth place with 66 points and two Chicken Dinners. Genesis Esports acquired sixth position with 63 points.Overall standings after Day 3 of Battlegrounds Series 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 124 pointsMeta Ninza - 73 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 72 pointsTeam Forever - 71 pointsOrangutan - 66 pointsGenesis Esports - 63 pointsFS Esports - 63 pointsCincinnati Kids - 59 points4EverxRedXRoss - 57 pointsJux - 55 pointsTWOB - 54 pointsMoney Makers - 52 points4TR Official - 52 pointsTeam Soul - 52 pointsMarcos Gaming - 41 pointsMedal Esports - 41 pointsK9 Esports - 41 pointsJaguar Official - 40 pointsTeam Eggy - 38 pointsGodLike Esports - 37NONx Esports - 34 pointsCarpeDiem - 32 pointsWyld Fangs - 31 pointsBot Army - 15 pointsFS Esports had an average run so far, as the club held seventh place with 63 points after 11 matches. Cincinnati Kids held eighth in the table with 59 points and two Chicken Dinners. RedxRoss and JUX were ninth and 10th with 57 and 55 points, respectively.TWOB ranked 11th with 54 points. Money Makerz and 4TR have scored 52 each in their nine matches. Team Soul had a poor run in their 11 matches, ranking 14th with 52 points. Marcos Gaming and Medal Esports earned 41 points each in their eight matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostK9 Esports, led by Omega, was 17th with 41 points after their eight matches. Jaguar and Eggy scored 40 and 38 points, respectively. GodLike has faced several challenges so far in the Battlegrounds Series, as the team ranked 20th with only 37 points. The fan favourite squad played 11 out of their 12 matches.CarpeDiem and Wyld Fangs were 22nd and 23rd with 32 and 31 points, respectively. Bot Army was at the bottom of the standings with 15 points after their nine matches. They will aim to bounce back on the fourth day of the Battlegrounds Series Semifinals.