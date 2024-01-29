iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024: All you need to know, teams, format, prize pool, and where to watch 

The iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 is all set to kick off on January 29. Twenty-four teams will compete in the Group Stage. Four teams have been selected from the recently concluded iQOO All Star Cup, while the organizer has invited 20 popular teams directly to this event. This four-day-long contest also serves as a qualifier for the LAN Finale. However, the organizer has yet to share dates for the LAN Finals.

These participants, divided into three groups, will fight over two days in the Group Stage for the 16 slots in the Grand Finals, scheduled on January 31 and February 1. Interestingly, the 10-point scoring system will be applied in the event, adding another layer of thrilling competition between these 24 teams.

The total prize pool for the entire tournament is ₹55 lakh, which includes ₹15 lakh for the Pro Series and ₹40 lakh for the LAN Finals.

Participating teams in iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024 Group Stage

Group A

Team Soul Entity Gaming Blind eSports Hyderabad Hydras BIG BROTHER ESPORT Alibaba Raiders TWM Gaming Team Tamilas

Group B

Gods Reign Medal Esports 8Bit Revenant Esports OREsports Gujarat Tigers Dark Spirits Skulltz Esports

Group C

Hydra Official GodLike Esports Autobotz Esports FS Esports TeamXSpark Team Psyche Carnival Gaming WSB Gaming

Point System for iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2024

The winning squad of each match will be rewarded 10 placement points, while the second-best team will be given six points. Here is the scoring system for this BGMI contest:

First Place - 10 points

Second Place - 6 points

Third Place - 5 points

Fourth Place - 4 points

Fifth Place - 3 points

Sixth Place - 2 points

Seventh Place - 1 point

Eighth Place - 1 point

9th Place - 0 point

10th Place - 0 point

11th Place - 0 point

12th Place - 0 point

13th Place - 0 point

14th Place - 0 point

15th Place - 0 point

16th Place - 0 point

Point system and dates for Pro Series (Image via iQOO)

Where to watch

Fans can watch this event on the YouTube channel of iQOO Esports at 5:30 pm IST in Hindi.

GodLike Esports was the champion of the 2023 iQOO BGMI Pro Series 2023. Their top-tier player, Jonathan, was the star performer in that competition. OR Esports and Gods Reign were first and second runner-ups in the previous edition, respectively. Fan-favorites Team Soul came seventh in the table, while Blind Esports was behind them in eighth position.

In this 2024 edition, many clubs are playing with different rosters compared to the previous iteration. Gods Reign has hired the former Gladiator Esports’ lineup, while Team Soul has recruited the former star squad of Blind Esports. Carnival Gaming, a newly founded organization, signed the former Team Soul’s crew.