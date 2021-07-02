Is there an iOS release date and time for BGMI? Krafton's official response revealed

After a long wait, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released earlier today for Android users. This was announced on the official social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Android users were delighted as the much-awaited Indian PUBG Mobile was finally launched. However, iOS users were disappointed once again.

As seen above, the post does not mention anything about the availability of the game on iOS platforms. Disappointed iOS users took to Twitter to post requests as well as memes for news about the game on iOS.

Earlier, on June 17th, Krafton rolled out early access for BGMI for Android users. However, early access was not granted to iOS users. In fact, no announcements were made regarding this.

It was speculated that BGMI would be made available on iOS devices once the full version of the game is officially released. However, even after the official release on July 2nd, eager iOS users were left disappointed.

When will BGMI be released on iOS?

The South Korean developer Krafton, on its official website, has not provided any specific details about BGMI on iOS. It has so far kept mum about the matter.

No detailed updates about BGMI's release on iOS. (Image via KRAFTON, Inc. Support Page)

As seen in the picture above, the answer to the FAQ asks users to stay tuned to the website for further updates.

As of now, iOS users will have to wait until the developer makes any announcements regarding BGMI's release on iOS.

BGMI is now available to Android users

The final version was officially released this morning at 6:30 AM (i.e. July 2nd, 2021). Pre-registered users must have received a notification that the game is available for installation.

Those who have received early access can head over to the Play Store and tap the 'update' button to get the full version.

PUBG Mobile players who wish to migrate data to their BGMI accounts can do so before July 6nd, 2021.

