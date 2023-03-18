"It is already known that the comeback will happen in April": AKop comments on BGMI unban

On March 17, 2023, renowned BGMI esports athlete and YouTuber Ankit "AKop" Shukla hosted a livestream on his channel where he was playing Battlegrounds Mobile India. The professional gaming athlete discussed various interesting topics related to gaming and esports, including the potential unbanning of BGMI.

Akop stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be making its return to the Indian market very soon. However, he denied stating any exact date of its return. He urged fans to stop asking him for the exact date of the unban as he had no knowledge of it.

Timestamp: 3:53

He then went on to highlight how it was already established that the BR title might be returning in April. His exact words were:

"The unban will happen very soon, but don't ask me for the exact date because I don't know the date. As for the month, it's already known that the comeback will happen in April."

Considering that both AKop and Orangutan Gaming boast a huge fan following within the Indian gaming community, it's no surprise that the streamer's comments have garnered significant attention.

BGMI star AKop dismisses rumors about Driger joining GodLike Esports

Later on in the same livestream, AKop answered a question about his BGMI teammate Driger joining GodLike Esports from Orangutan Gaming. In response, Akop dismissed the rumor and stated that Driger was only playing with the members of GodLike Esports for a scrim (an unofficial test match between two esports teams) as the other four players of Orangutan were already playing for the team. Furthermore, Driger was on his break day.

Timestamp: 3:03

His exact statements were:

"Absolutely not. He was playing with GodLike in exactly the same way Shadow plays with us and that doesn't imply that Shadow will join Orangutan. The other four players in our lineup were playing today, which is why Driger played for them. Every player has a break day."

Later on, Driger confirmed the same on his livestream and stated that he was looking forward to playing professional BGMI tournaments once the game's unbanned in the country.

Although AKop and Driger are optimistic about Battlegrounds Mobile India's comeback and participating in official and third-party tournaments as well as scrims, the title remains suspended in the Indian market.

Numerous players and gaming enthusiasts across the country are eagerly waiting for BGMI to be unbanned and return to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. As of now, there's no official announcement from Krafton regarding when the popular battle royale game will receive new content.

