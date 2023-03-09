"It depends on the game's comeback": Mazy on BGMI teams' participation in PMWI 2023

Popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) caster and streamer Zishan "Mazy" Alam hosted a livestream on March 7, 2023. During the broadcast, he analyzed the gameplay of several players and spoke about various topics related to esports in India.

At one point, a viewer asked Mazy about the possibility of a BGMI esports team's participation in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2023.

Timestamp: 3:11

In response, Mazy said the participation of an Indian team depends primarily on the game's return to the Indian market. According to him, it also depends on the team's qualification based on the seeding of an event in India.

He also claimed that the forthcoming PMWI will be held this July. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

His exact words were:

"It depends on the game's comeback. The World Invitational event will take place in July and is yet to be announced by the officials. Moreover, the qualification of an Indian team will also depend on the seeding of an event from BGMI esports."

Mazy is an official caster and works closely with Krafton's officials. He has a large fan following in the BGMI gaming community. It's no surprise that his remarks have attracted significant interest.

Mazy hints at BGMI's comeback and the organization of an event soon

In the same livestream, Mazy opined that Battlegrounds Mobile India will return to the Indian market soon, and an esports event will be organized thereafter. He then discussed the possibility of the event's seeding in PMWI 2023.

Mazy said:

"In my opinion, the game will return soon and an event will occur thereafter. Now it remains to be seen whether the event's seeding will be available in the World Invitational. If it happens it will be great. If not, then Indian fans may have to watch other teams playing from their home."

For those unaware, a couple of BGMI teams participated in the 2022 edition of the PMWI. Team SouL won the BMPS 2022, which enabled them to take part in the PMWI: Main Event. Meanwhile, 7Sea Esports participated in the PMWI: Afterparty Showdown after winning the Battlegrounds Mobile Showdown LAN event.

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is still unavailable in the Indian market, millions of players have been eagerly waiting for its return. It remains to be seen if Mazy's words will turn out to be true and whether the game makes its comeback before PMWI 2023.

