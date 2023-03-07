"No one hates Jonathan": BGMI caster Spero dismisses allegations against Team SouL fans

On March 6, 2023, Piyush "Spero" Bathla, a well-known BGMI caster and YouTuber, hosted a livestream on his channel where he analyzed the gameplay of various streamers and discussed several gaming-related subjects.

During the broadcast, he also dismissed the assumption of a subscriber who thought that Team SouL's fans hated Jonathan as he belonged to the rival team, GodLike Esports.

Spero mentioned that Jonathan has no haters in the gaming community. He stressed how Team SouL fans also admire him. To clarify things, he compared the two teams (B and C) and stated how arguments arise once supporters of a respective team claim their players to be superior to others from the opposition.

Timestamp: 2:41

His exact words were:

"No one hates Jonathan. No SouL fan hates him. Imagine there being two teams (B and C) and the supporters of one team claiming their players to be better than the other, that's when arguments happen and negativity spreads."

Considering that Jonathan and Team SouL have massive fan followings in the BGMI community, it's no surprise that the topic concerning them has created a buzz amongst esports lovers.

Popular BGMI caster Spero mentions how fans love Jonathan's gameplay

Spero mentioned that no one in the gaming community hates the gameplay of BGMI superstars like Jonathan and Goblin and enjoys their style of play as much as they do with Omega and Neyoo. He added players' deeds in real life help garner love and criticism from followers.

Spero also asked his viewers to think deeply about his words to grasp the meaning.

His exact statement was:

"There is no hater of Jonathan's gameplay, just like there is no hater of Goblin's gameplay. Similarly, there is no hater of Omega's igling or Neyoo's gameplay. It's what you do in real life that bestows you with fans or critics. If you think about it deeply, you will understand what I am saying."

The caster also stated how most players in the community are brothers and share a healthy relationship, but fans are trying to create controversy. He urged them to enjoy the players' gameplay and stop spreading negativity.

Currently, BGMI remains banned in India, as gamers eagerly await the title reinstating in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Fans of the battle royale game will have to prolong their wait to watch Jonathan tread on the battlegrounds again and silence his critics.

