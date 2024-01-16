JUNGLE’s “Jiggle Wiggle” aims to bring gaming and Indie Pop closer with a unique BGMI campaign

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile, a popular battle royale, is preparing for a unique campaign film in collaboration with JUNGLE, a Mumbai-based production house. Crafted around "Babubhai,” an enigmatic gamer, JUNGLE’s “Jiggle Wiggle” aims to bring gaming closer to Indian Pop Culture.

As per the press release, they are trying to capture the imagination of India with “Jiggle Wiggle,” Babubhai’s signature move. It focuses on the complete lifecycle of the “Jiggle Wiggle” trend, including how it started in the game and spread like wildfire through social media, uniting gamers, marketers, rappers, dancers, and sportspersons alike.

This article dives deep to discover more regarding the campaign and the feature film that will arrive soon.

What is JUNGLE’s “Jiggle Wiggle” in BGMI?

What is the Jiggel Wiggle campaign in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The latest “Jiggle Wiggle” campaign in BGMI showcases the integration of one of the most-adored BR titles into Indian culture. The feature film resonates at the same frequency with the Indie Pop culture, binding everything from the urban streets to the rural terrains together.

It claims to successfully capture the essence of the game, its influence on the Indian youth, and its role in helping to shape trends across the nation. The film is a result of the hard work of popular gamers, celebrities, dancers, and other prominent faces who were cast to create “Jiggle Wiggle.”

More about JUNGLE's "Jiggle Wiggle" in BGMI

The in-game campaign goes over different touchpoints, strategically teasing the engaging community before the film’s launch. The character of Babubhai has been seamlessly seeded into different conversations inside the terrains of the Battle Royale title.

Babubhai has successfully generated fervent speculation and anticipation among the community by engaging in easter egg hunts.

The campaign, crafted creatively by the collaboration of JUNGLE and Krafton India, has successfully captured the new Indian cultural experience. This 220-second content piece is an ode to the Indian community, taking them on an electrifying journey.

The campaign’s 360-degree approach successfully incorporated diverse aspects, making “Jiggle Wiggle” into different facets of the world of Battlegrounds Mobile India, from the in-game billboards to the event center and different music tracks, creating an in-game event spectacle.

As Srinjoy Das, the Associate Director of Marketing at Krafton India, says, the movie captures the essence of the iconic move “De Jiggle,” first coined by Raj, a small-time creator. In his words:

"Because of its vast reach, one of the coolest things we have noticed about BGMI is how our fans form their sub-cultures within the game, which goes on to become memes and trends. The iconic 'De Jiggle' move which was coined by a then small-time creator Raj who also features in the ad, went on to become a cult esports tactic, followed by a meme and then a nationwide sensation."

He added:

"This campaign is a small tribute to that while it also helps us test the warmth of this pop culture trend and we can't wait to see how our fans react when they figure out this delightfully fictional take on the iconic Jiggle."

Gaurav Banerjee, a Creative Head at JUNGLE says:

"Storytelling is only powerful when it comes from within a community, and it was an incredible experience working with KRAFTON to craft this film. The sheer passion that exists within the gaming community, as well as KRAFTON’s involvement with the BGMI community to try and find ways to connect more deeply with them – all of this has led to a film which is both true to the game as well as the world of trends we currently live in. It was an amazing experience to craft this film with KRAFTON."

However, with an ongoing engagement campaign, the community is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The good news is that the film will be available for you on the official YouTube Channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Follow Sportskeeda for all BGMI-related updates and news.