Krafton permanently bans 142,578 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of India's most successful mobile games in a very short period. Over 50 million people have downloaded the game since it launched in July.

However, the game is plagued by hackers, which is a major problem. To alleviate this problem, the developers of BGMI are regularly updating their anti-cheat system and punishing violators.

BGMI publishes weekly anti-cheat notice

The company also publishes weekly reports on cheaters who have been banned. The company released its latest report yesterday, which mentions that 142,578 accounts were banned for cheating during the period September 3 to September 9. Compared to last week, 28 percent fewer accounts have been banned.

Recently, Godlike Esports e-athlete Ghatak said that the reason for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) getting delayed is also due to hackers. There is a major update coming which will strengthen the anti-hack system that will eliminate every major and minor flaw from the system.

In Krafton's upcoming game, PUBG: New State, which will be released any time soon, there will be anti-cheat functionality built-in.

Krafton also published a blog on their website explaining what should be done if genuine players receive a warning message even if they have not downloaded/used any illegal program/cheat.

Click the arrow in the bottom right corner of the lobby. Now click on Settings followed by Basic. Click on the Log Out button present at the bottom left. Tap Repair in the login window. Lastly, click on Routine Repair and press OK.

Also Read

They have advised players to download apps only from official sources, i.e, Google Play Store and App Store. Players who install unauthorized programs or use jailbroken/rooted devices can also face problems.

Lastly, Krafton reaffirmed its commitment to enact harsh penalties against cheaters in order to prevent unfair and unpleasant situations for genuine BGMI fans.

Edited by Ashish Yadav