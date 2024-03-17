Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals took place on March 17, 2024. Carnival Gaming is currently first with 116 points, including 69 finishes. The Omega-led lineup won two consecutive Chicken Dinners on Sunday. Their star, Hector, has claimed 22 eliminations in his 12 matches.

Autobotz maintained their excellent performances on Day 2 and jumped to the second spot with 90 points. Skrillex from the squad has taken 18 kills so far in the Finale. Hydra Esports also gained 90 points in 12 games and ranked third. Their player Spraygod claimed 18 kills.

WSB Gaming faced challenges on the second day and fell from first to fourth place on the overall scoreboard with 89 points. Their rising player Raiden ranked first in the overall kill leaderboard with 23 finishes after 12 matches.

Overall standings of Lidoma BGMI Masters Showdown 2024 Finals after Day 2

Here is the overall scoreboard of the Grand Finals after Day 2:

Carnival Gaming - 116 points Autobotz - 90 points Hydra Official - 90 points WSB Gaming - 89 points Team XSpark - 82 points Gemxfm - 78 points Global Esports - 73 points Gods Reign - 68 points Dragon Esports - 66 points 8Bit - 61 points Reckoning Esports - 56 points GodLike Esports - 56 points Team Tamilas - 54 points Team Soul - 43 points Aerobotz - 38 points Team Forever - 32 points

Team XSpark failed to keep up their rhythm on Day 2 and slipped to fifth place with 82 points. BGMI star Spraygod from the team has 22 kills so far. Gemxfm came sixth with 78 points, including 42 kills.

The second day saw a significant rise in Global Esports’ performances as the Mavi-led roster jumped from 16th to seventh position. The side collected 73 points, of which 64 came on Day 2. Gods Reign held eighth place with 68 points.

Reckoning Esports, led by BGMI pro Punk, is 11th in the overall standings with 56 points. GodLike Esports had another modest day as the renowned team is 12th with 56 points. Team Tamilas and Team Soul occupied 13th and 14th positions with 54 and 43 points respectively. Aerobotz lost their form in the first two days of the finals and is 15th with 38 points. Team Forever has only 32 points and is at the bottom.