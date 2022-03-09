MeitY to take a call on PUBG Mobile Asian Games participation for Indian teams

A handful of Esports games were announced as a medal event for the approaching 2022 Asian Games, and enthusiasts of PUBG Mobile were pleased to discover that their beloved game will be one of those included at this prestigious tournament.

The schedule is set to take place from September 10 to September 25, 2022, in Hangzhou, China.

Many Indian supporters have been expecting the Indian team to bring home a medal at the event; however, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will decide on their participation since the original title was prohibited in the country back in September 2020.

MeitY to decide on Indian teams' participation in PUBG Mobile Asian Games

According to New Indian Express, the involvement of Indian athletes in PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor will be decided by the MeitY and the Sports Ministry.

Both the games in question were prohibited in the country because of a threat to national security. Consequently, the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) will not proceed with the qualifications for these two titles until they receive a green signal from the Indian government.

However, it is expected that news on the subject will be obtained soon, considering that the qualifiers for all the other games, apart from the two stated above, will be commencing from March 15.

Another thing that players have to note is that the PUBG version that will be played in the Asian Gamers will not be the original one (banned in India) and will be Peacekeeper Elite (Game for Peace), as per the technical handbook of the Asian Games.

Here are the six other games that will be a medal event in the upcoming Asiad:

Dota 2 Dream Three Kingdom 2 FIFA Hearthstone League of Legends Street Fighter 5

Being allowed to represent one's country is a high-profile task, and if the Indian teams are allowed to compete, it will be pretty fascinating to see them play, knowing their remarkable abilities, which have been demonstrated in many tournaments in the previous few years.

