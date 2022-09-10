Missing BGMI streamer Bindass Kavya found

Earlier today, shocking news related to famous BGMI streamer Bindass Kavya came to light. The YouTuber's parents revealed that she had been missing since yesterday, 9 September, since 2:00 PM. However, her fans can take a sigh of relief as another video on Kavya's channel has revealed her whereabouts.

In the first video, Bindass Kavya's parents said she had left their home over an argument. They were forced to look for her as she did not return after the fight. Moreover, a missing FIR was also filed by Kavya's parents. Finally, the police were able to track down the BGMI creator on her way to Lucknow.

Readers can learn more about the teen BGMI creator's parents, who revealed her whereabouts, in the following article.

Parents of 16-year-old BGMI streamer, Bindass Kavya, update fans regarding her whereabouts

In the most recent video on Kavya Yadav's primary channel, Bindass Kavya, her parents informed the fans that they had finally found their daughter. They further thanked the police, who tracked down Kavya while on her way to Lucknow. Here is what they said in the latest video:

"Kavya has been found (by police) in Itarsi. She was angry with us and was on her way to our home in our (Ancestral) village in Lucknow. However, police have taken her down (from the train) in Itarsi. We want to extend our thanks to (Aurangabad) police, as they acted fast after deducing Kavya's whereabouts."

In the video, Kavya's parents revealed they were traveling to get her back. Apart from thanking the police, both of her parents again got emotional and were unable to talk properly while holding back the tears.

At the end of the 5-minute 47-second video, Bindass Kavya's parents also thanked the audience for their support during the tense situation.

For the unversed, Kavya Yadav is a famous creator who owns two YouTube channels -- Bindass Kavya and BindassKavya Gaming. The primary channel, Bindass Kavya, has over 4.37 million subscribers and mainly features her family vlogs.

The secondary channel, BindassKavya Gaming, features the live streams of Free Fire/Free Fire MAX and Battlegrounds Mobile India (formerly PUBG Mobile). The gaming channel has 1.65 million subscribers and over 140.90 million views.

Apart from YouTube, Kavya Yadav is also quite active on Instagram, where she has over a million followers.

