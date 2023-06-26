Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Day 6: Overall standings, top players, highlights, and more 

June 26 marked the end of Day 6 of the BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Stage, where all the 32 participating teams are competing for a spot in the Grand Finals. Blind Esports still sits on the top spot with 178 points in their 18 games. Gods Reign holds the second position with 158 points, followed by Team Aladin, previously playing under 7SEA Esports, with 151 points.

Day 6 belonged to Team Gladiators, as they competed exceptionally well and moved up to fourth place with 139 points. Orangutan Gaming, OR Esports, and Gujarat Tigers have claimed fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

Blind's Spower remains top of the player list with 54 eliminations. Veteran BGMI player NinjaJod from Gods Reign is behind him with 35 frags. GT Prince and Neyo have taken 32 and 31 kills, respectively.

Day 5 match-wise overview of BGMI Champions Cup 2023 Day 6

The initial game of the day between Group A and D in Sanhok was conquered by Team Gladiators with seven eliminations. Team AVI and Phyche grabbed 12 and nine points, respectively. GodLike, 8Bit, and WSB were the three teams who could not score a single point.

After a poor opening today, Blind Esports shifted their gear to aggressive mode to register an 11-kill victory in the second round. Team XSpark also fought well, claiming 19 points and showing great strength. GodLike and Team Enigma were knocked out with only one point each.

Gods Reign performed emphatically during the third encounter to achieve the Chicken Dinner with 11 important kills. Rivalry and Team AVII earned nine points each, while 8Bit and True Rippers plundered eight and seven points, respectively.

Overall standings of BMCC League Stage after Day 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

After multiple failures, GodLike Esports found some rhythm in the fourth battle of the sixth day and regained a much-needed 13-kill victory. Team Insane, presenting a thumping show, secured 17 points, including 12 frags. Big Brother, Global Esports, and TWOB took six kills each.

Orangutan Gaming’s perfect zone prediction helped them win the fifth match, held in Miramar. Entity Gaming, which was struggling earlier, obtained 12 points. Team Gladiators presented another uniform gameplay to score 11 points in this encounter.

Team Gladiators, showing their consistency, emerged victorious in the sixth match of the BGMI Champions Cup League Day 6. The Destro-led unit pulled off a massive 18-kill victory. Their athlete Shogun claimed nine eliminations to his name.

