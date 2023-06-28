Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup 2023 League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, overview, and more

After displaying consistent gameplay, Blind Esports acquired the top position with 226 points in the League Stage of the Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup. Team Aladin held the second spot with 224 points after demonstrating their stunning teamwork throughout their 24 matches. Gladiators and Gods Reign were third and fourth with 189 and 185 points, respectively.

The League Stage started on June 21 and concluded today, with the top 16 teams earning seats in the Grand Finals, which will run across four days. Offering a huge ₹27,00,000 in prize money, the ultimate round will be played across four days, starting on June 29.

Despite being an inexperienced squad, Big Brother Esports displayed a phenomenal run during the League Stage and came sixth with 157 points.

Team Soul, with 154 points and two Chicken Dinners, exhibited their amazing strength and will try to occupy a podium spot in the Grand Finals. Their newest member, Neyo, surprised everyone with his extraordinary abilities.

Qualified teams for Nodwin x Rooter BGMI Champions Cup Finals

BLIND ESPORTS TEAM ALADIN GLADIATORS ESPORTS GODS REIGN ORANGUTAN GAMING BIG BROTHER ESPORTS TEAM SOUL RECKONING ESPORTS TEAM 8BIT GUJARAT TIGERS ENTITY OR ESPORTS TEAM AVII TEAM INSANE MEDAL ESPORTS REVENANT ESPORTS

Gujarat Tigers, a newly established team, held onto their seat in 10th place with 151 points. They clinched only one Chicken Dinner, but their smart gameplay in a few games helped them get a position in the Grand Finals. Team AVII, recently acquired by Numen Esports, gained the 13th spot, followed by Insane.

Overall rankings of BMCC League Stage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Revenant Esports and Team Velocity accumulated the same overall points (141), but the former obtained a slot in the Grand Finals as they had one more Chicken Dinner than them.

Eliminated teams from BGMI Champions Cup

TEAM VELOCITY TEAM VETERANS RIVALRY ESPORTS TEAM GODLIKE GENXFM ESPORTS TWM GAMING TEAM ENIGMA FOREVER TEAM X SPARK THE WORLD OF BATTLE WSB GAMING UNDERGODS TRUE RIPPERS GLOBAL ESPORTS PSYCHE TEAM TAMILAS HYDERABAD HYDRAS

GodLike Esports, a renowned BGMI unit, had an inconsistent performance throughout their 24 encounters, which saw them miss out on a spot in the finals. They scored a total of 123 points, including two Chicken Dinners. Team Enigma Forever, led by Owais, could also not reach the ultimate stage as they finished 23rd in the overall table. Team X Spark and Global Esports ranked 24th and 29th in this initial phase.

Poll : 0 votes