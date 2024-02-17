Orangutan Gaming ranks first on Day 1 of ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

Orangutan Gaming came out on top of the overall scoreboard after Day 1 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Grand Finals. The Ash-led superstar squad posted a total of 85 points in six matches on Friday (February 16, 2024), picking up 44 kills and two Chicken Dinners. They kicked off the campaign with a superb victory in the opening encounter on Erangel.

Orangutan Gaming concluded the first day with a brilliant Chicken Dinner. The only time the lineup was knocked out early was in the fifth game. In this matchup on Vikendi, Blind Esports eliminated Orangutan in the first zone. AKop, one of Orangutan's key members, played aggressively from the start and helped his squad earn the first rank on the overall scoreboard.

OR Esports registered second place with 62 points and 23 kills. The Ronin-led squad won the fourth match of the day, played on Sanhok. The crew also had splendid outings in the first two games. Their aim will be to maintain consistency in the rest two days.

Day 1 overall standings of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Grand Finals

Here is the overall points table for Day 1:

Orangutan Gaming - 85 points OR Esports - 62 points Team Soul - 62 points Blind Esports- 56 points Chemin Esports - 50 points Entity Gaming - 47 points Team Forever - 47 points Revenant Esports - 46 points Hydra Official - 42 points Carnival Gaming - 41 points Team iFlicks - 38 points Gujarat Tigers - 31 points WSB Gaming - 29 points Global Esports - 29 points Genxfm Esports - 26 points Gods Reign - 25 points

Team Soul clinched third position with 62 points, including 24 eliminations. The fan-favorite club didn’t win any Chicken Dinners on the opening day but captured a strong spot in the chart.

Blind Esports, led by BGMI star Aadi, ensured the fourth position with 56 points and 32 kills. Chemin Esports ranked fifth with 50 points after making their perfect comeback in the last encounter of Day 1. Entity Gaming took the sixth spot with 47 points, followed by Team Forever in seventh.

Revenant Esports came eighth after showcasing their consistent run in the last few matches. Hydra Official and Carnival Gaming had a poor start but managed to enhance their performance in the last three games. Global Esports finished 14th with 29 points. Gods Reign struggled terribly and finished 16th place with 25 points.