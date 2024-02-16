ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the ESL BGMI Pro Series Finals came to a close on February 16 after six thrilling matches. Orangutan Gaming got off to a solid start today, amassing 85 points with two Chicken Dinners. OR Esports and Team Soul scored 63 points each after demonstrating their commendable teamwork and perseverances. Blind and Chemin Esports secured 56 and 50 points, respectively.

Entity Gaming and Team Forever managed 47 points each. Hydra (42) and Carnival (41) enhanced their gameplay in the last few matches and were in ninth and tenth positions, respectively, in the overall table. Gujarat Tigers started the contest on a promising note but struggled in the last three matches. Global Esports and Gods Reign came in 14th and 16th with 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Day 1 highlights and overall standings of ESL BGMI Pro Series Finals

Top eight clubs from Pro Series Finals Day 1 (Image via ESL)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opener witnessed Orangutan Gaming play terrifically to claim a 27-point victory. Their BGMI star, AKop, was the star performer with six impressive kills. OR Esports, too, displayed a splendid performance and grabbed 20 points. Gujarat Tigers, Hydra, and WSB took 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team iFlick exhibited their insane moves in the last few circles and earned a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers managed 17 points, including nine finishes. Team Soul, too, had a great game, ensuring 16 points. OR Esports added 12 points to their pockets.

Match 3 - Erangel

Entity Gaming took control of the third round and secured a brilliant 25-point victory. Blind Esports posted 24 points on the board thanks to their BGMI pro Harsh’s eight kills. Orangutan achieved 20 points, while Hydra took 12 points there.

ESL Pro Series Finals Day 1 overall scoreboard (Image via ESL)

Match 4 - Sanhok

OR Esports finally pulled out a 23-point triumphant after demonstrating their superb performances. Team Forever and Blind Esports clinched 19 and 14 points, respectively. Revenant Esports collected 13 points, including seven eliminations.

Match 5 - Vikendi

Carnival Gaming found its ideal form after four poor matches and registered its first Chicken Dinner with 29 points. Team Soul fought amazingly and garnered 20 points. Revenant and WSB gained 12 and 11 crucial points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Orangutan Gaming earned their second Chicken Dinner with 20 points. It was a comeback match for Chemin Esports, who accumulated 24 important points. Hydra and Gods Reign snatched 13 points each from this end game of the BGMI Pro Series Day 1.