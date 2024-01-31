BGMI Patriot Cup 2024: Winner, overall standings, and more

Orangutan Gaming emerged victorious in the BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 after displaying remarkable performances in the Finals. This Ash-led lineup amassed 220 points, including 144 eliminations, in 23 matches. The squad registered five Chicken Dinners and played aggressively to conquer the trophy.

The Grand Finals ran from January 28 to 31. Orangutan Gaming found their footing on Day 3 and went on to win their first BGMI event of 2024. Three of their athletes — Wizzgod, AKop, and Drigger — were the top three fraggers of the Grand Finals with 41, 41, and 36 frags, respectively.

Team Tamilas continued their golden run till the end. The side is the first runner-up with 181 points. The MrIGL-led squad was in the prime position when Day 2 ended but struggled a bit on the next day. However, they presented stunning performances on Day 4 and concluded the event in a strong position.

BGMI Patriot Cup 2024 Finals overview

Top eight teams of Patriotic Cup Finals (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Autobotz Esports is the second runner-up with 157 points. The rising squad amazed many with their phenomenal showing and earned a podium finish. They clinched three Chicken Dinners and grabbed 86 frags.

Reckoning Esports has claimed the fourth position with 148 points. The Punk-led experienced lineup began the Finals on a high note and ended Day 1 in first place. However, they lost their rhythm in the last three days.

Global Esports has acquired fifth place with 146 points, including 102 eliminations. The Mavi-led roster made an astonishing comeback on Day 4. Chemin Esports is in the sixth spot with 144 points. Hyderabad Hydras claimed the seventh position without any Chicken Dinners.

Bottom eight squads of Patriotic Cup 2024 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

BGMI team Gods Reign saw an average run in the Patriot Cup, as they took the ninth spot with 129 points. The superstar lineup saw a superb start to the Grand Finals but faltered in its last two days. Entity Gaming has obtained the 10th spot with 118 points.

Team Soul finished 11th in the overall ranking with 118 points and one Chicken Dinners. The fan favorites weren't in their best form at this event. WSB Gaming was right behind them in 12th place with 117 points.

BGMI team GodLike Esports is in 14th place with 92 points. The lineup, led by BGMI star Jelly, was eliminated early on in many matches. OR Esports and Medal Esports are in the 15th and 16th spots, with 86 and 74 points, respectively.