Orangutan, Soul, and six others qualify for BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

By Gametube
Modified Jun 04, 2025 09:25 IST
Eight teams from Round 1 qualified for BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
With the conclusion of BMPS 2025 Round 1, the top eight teams on the overall standings, including big names like Orangutan and Soul, have secured their spots in Week 1 of the Semifinals. Matches in this phase of the tournament will take place from June 14, 2025, to June 17, 2025.

A total of 96 teams competed over 12 days in Round 1 of BMPS 2025, each playing 12 matches. Teams ranked ninth to 16th in the overall standings qualified for Round 3, while 64 advanced to Round 2. The remaining 16 were eliminated from the BGMI event.

Qualified teams for BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 from Round 1

Here are the teams that have qualified for BMPS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 from Round 1:

  1. Orangutan
  2. Team Soul
  3. Hyderabad Hydras
  4. TWOB
  5. LEFP
  6. k9 Esports
  7. Wyld Fangs
  8. True Rippers

Orangutan were the standout performers in Round 1, securing 177 points across 12 matches. Led by Aaru, the team secured three Chicken Dinners and 106 eliminations, displaying aggressive gameplay and topping the overall leaderboard.

Team Soul had a slow start in BMPS 2025, but they delivered stellar performances in their last three matches, propelling them to second place in the overall standings. Led by Manya, the team earned 146 points, with 96 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. Their newly recruited players, Goblin and LEGIT, were phenomenal throughout the stage.

Hyderabad Hydras performed well in their final three matches, climbing to third place with 141 points and 79 eliminations. TWOB also delivered remarkable performances, securing fourth place with 138 points and four Chicken Dinners.

LEFP stunned everyone with their play, claiming fifth place in Round 1. They accumulated 135 points after winning four of their 12 matches. K9 Esports, led by Omega, secured sixth place with 130 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team has shown a lot of improvement after their poor run in BGIS 2025.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, registered 128 points and ranked seventh in the overall standings. The team recently added BGMI pro Fierce to their roster.

True Rippers secured eighth place with 123 points and four Chicken Dinners, narrowly securing their spot in Semifinals Week 1.

Team 8Bit finished ninth, missing out on a Semifinals spot by a narrow margin. However, they have qualified for Round 3.

Other well-known teams, including GodLike, Gods Reign, Team Forever, and Cincinnati Kids, have also directly advanced to Round 3 of BMPS 2025.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
