"Playing other games will help players get more chances.": BGMI star Punkk urges fans to play different games

On March 27, 2023, BGMI star Ashutosh "Punkk" Singh was livestreaming on his YouTube where he was playing Valorant along with his friends from the gaming community. During the broadcast, Punkk highlighted the importance of playing other games to create a career in esports and gaming. Urging fans to play other games, Punkk mentioned that it will create a bigger esports ecosystem in the country, which will in turn create more opportunities for upcoming gamers.

Timestamp: 3:24

Talking about Battlegrounds Mobile India, the streamer highlighted how the invited slots in tournaments are only offered to big organizations. According to him, only a handful of new stars make it to the top, reducing the chances of growth in the ecosystem.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"Playing other games will help players get more chances. BGMI is played by lakhs and only a handful of them get a chance to shine. The invited slots go to the big orgs only. Somehow those who grind and qualify cant make it to the top and then complain of not getting chances. Think about it. More games will create more opportunities with a bigger esports ecosystem."

Punkk is one of the best assaulters in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community and is followed by millions. Hence, it's no surprise that the star's recent words have got fans buzzing.

Punkk confirms his return to playing BGMI after the game's official re-release

In the same livestream, Punkk assured his fans that he will return to playing BGMI after the battle royale title is released in the Indian market again. He even stated that he is currently streaming Valorant for fun and to increase his channel's subscriber count.

Punkk's exact statements were (translated from Hindi):

"I will immediately start playing when the game returns. Do you think I will play any other game during that time? Right now I am streaming Valorant for fun and to increase my subscribers. I will stream BGMI once it officially makes its comeback."

Despite Punkk being optimistic about making his return to BGMI esports, the title remains blocked for download in the Indian market. Mobile gaming and esports enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the popular title's return to the virtual storefronts (Apple App Store and Google Play Store). Currently, it is still unknown when Krafton will release new updates in the battle royale.

Poll : 0 votes