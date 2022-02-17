Reckoning Esports releases its BGMI roster 

Reckoning Esports, one of India's leading esports organizations, has parted ways with its BGMI roster. The move came as quite a shock to fans, considering the team performed well in Battleground Mobile India Series 2021 by securing ninth place in the finals.

The announcement came via an Instagram post where they wrote:

"It's unfortunate to announce that we have to part ways with our BGMI team. Along the sweet journey, we had the chance to witness many ups and downs, challenges, and trophies that were only possible because of the hard work, skills, and potential of each of our players. The support from the fans was always overwhelming. Though, some things have to come to an end. We wish the team nothing but the very best for their future endeavors. On a good note, we hope to meet them again in the battlegrounds, but this time on the other side, in the future soon! "

Reckoning also posted a tribute video dedicated to the squad.

Reckoning esports BGMI roster to see changes

MrSpray- Shabarish Abrar- Mohamed Abrar Maxy- Arun Raj Skrillzz- Prajwal

MrSpray shared the announcement post on his Instagram story and said, “Thank you for your support. All the best for your next lineup.”

Maxy posted an Instagram story with, “ Players also separated guys.”

Maxy and MrSpray represented Team Tamilas for a long time before joining Reckoning Esports. The team was fourth in PMCO 2020 Spring, a finalist in PMPL and was placed seventh in PMIS 2020. Skrillzz was also part of Team Tamilas and played for Nigma Galaxy for a brief period of time.

Reckoning announced the roster soon after the launch of the game. However, the roster didn't perform as per expectations. They won a third-party tournament 'The Esports Club' in August. However, the team has failed to make any significant impact on the esports scene since.

In the BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals, the team emerged as table toppers and qualified for the semifinals where they finished in tenth place. The team had an average run in the finals as they occupied ninth place.

About Reckoning Esports

One of the earliest and largest esports organizations in India, Reaching Esports began in 2016 in Mumbai. They field rosters in titles like CS: GO, Dota 2, Valorant, CODM, and BGMI.

Edited by Siddharth Satish