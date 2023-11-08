Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals is set to take place in New Delhi with BGMI and WCC esports action

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals is coming to New Delhi, showcasing the peak of esports talent in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and World Cricket Championship (WCC). The stage is set for an exciting adventure, which will begin with the Online Finals in November's second week. This stage will then conclude with a spectacular LAN Finale on November 18 at DLF Avenue in Saket.

BGMI fans are in for a treat as 16 of India's top squads prepare to compete for supremacy in this event. Lineups such as Team Soul, Team GodLike, and Team XSpark will try to win the BallteGrounds Mobile India competition, earning a unique Red Bull Racing experience provided by the reigning F1 world champions.

The online battles will take place on November 10 and 14, setting the ground for a grand clash at the LAN Finale. In the latter, the participants will compete in front of a live crowd, transforming DLF Avenue into a vibrant esports stadium.

BGMI and WCC esports action will be present at the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals in New Delhi

With the addition of WCC, the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 Finals will provide a cricketing flavor to esports spectators. The top players in that game will demonstrate their virtual cricket abilities. The final prize of this event's WCC competition is a matchday experience involving Rajasthan Royals.

The following are the top 16 BGMI teams in this Finale:

Team Soul [@soulesportsofficial]

Team GodLike [@godlike.in]

Team XSpark [@teamx_spark]

Orangutan [@orangutan.gg]

Gladiators Esports [@gladiatorsesports.official]

Medal Esports [@esportsmedal]

Gods Reign [@godsreign.in]

Big Brother Esports [@bigbrother_esports]

Global Esports [@globalesportsin]

Revenant Esports [@revenantesports.gg]

Enigma Gaming [@enigmagamingindia]

Loose Ends

Celsius Esports [@celsius_esports]

Team Tactical

Aslaaa Esports [@aslaaa_esports]

Team Infinity

The teams for this event's WCC segment haven't been mentioned yet. Rooter, the Finale's official streaming platform, guarantees that fans worldwide can witness every thrilling moment. The livestreamed matches promise to deliver the thrill of this tournament, from furious BGMI fights to strategic WCC innings.

The LAN Finale in New Delhi encourages fans to watch the gaming spectacle in person for those who crave a live experience. With tickets becoming available, gamers will be able to immerse themselves in the action and cheer on their favorite squads.