Revenant Esports signs esports caster Mazy on its BGMI roster

When it comes to esports and gaming, India is rapidly putting its mark on the map with battle royale games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Free Fire, COD (Call of Duty) Mobile, among others. As more and more youngsters are taking up gaming as a profession, many esports organizations are coming up to help them achieve their goals.

Revenant Esports is one such esports organization that has rosters in BGMI, COD Mobile, Free Fire, Valorant, Wild Rift EU, and Apex Legends. Much to the excitement of the Indian esports players, the organization recently signed Zishan "Mazy" Alam as part of their BGMI roster.

Mazy joins Revenant Esports’ BGMI roster

Zishan "Mazy" Alam is a popular esports caster and analyst when it comes to the competitive scenario of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Mazy has been a part of the esports scene for quite a while now and has also been the commentator of PUBG Mobile Pro League – Southeast Asia Season 1.

In the official Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments – Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 and Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 The Grind, Mazy got the audience hyped up during the matches with his Hindi commentary. He has now joined the BGMI roster of Revenant Esports in the role of an Analyst.

Sportskeeda Esports reached out to the CEO of Revenant Esports, Rohit Jagasia, who is thrilled to have Mazy on board. He commented:

"BMOC & BGPS just around the corner, and I'm super elated for Mazy to become a part of the organization. He is by far the best caster in the country and has gained a lot of exposure and experience of analyzing games and has a tremendous eye for talent. I'm sure he will bring a lot of value onto the table. We at Revenant are absolutely delighted to have him on to be a part of the organization."

Revenant Esports @RevenantIndia



@XBellkun @nqvhasan @laheem14 @mexiousx



#BeRevenant A dynasty in the making. Presenting our all new Apex Legends Roster. Watch them in action in the Apex Legends Global Series Playoffs in Stockholm end of this month. A dynasty in the making. Presenting our all new Apex Legends Roster. Watch them in action in the Apex Legends Global Series Playoffs in Stockholm end of this month.@XBellkun @nqvhasan @laheem14 @mexiousx #BeRevenant https://t.co/4ukd23HdBX

Revenant Esports has also been the talk of the town as it signed the first-ever Apex Legends team from India. The team consists of an Indian coach and three professional players hailing from Indonesia. They are:

Hasan Ali “FATTMONSTER” Naqvi – Coach

Muhammad Iqbal “Bellkun” Salis

Zidan "MeXiouSx" Syahada

Muhammad "laheem" Ilham

The team is all set to take part in the upcoming ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2022. The first-ever Apex Legends LAN tournament since 2019 is set to commence on April 29 and conclude two days later on May 1, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi