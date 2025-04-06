Revenant XSpark, Likitha, and 8Bit eliminated from BGIS 2025

Popular clubs Revenant XSpark, Likitha, and 8Bit have been eliminated from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. The teams failed to secure their spots in the top eight of the Semifinals Week 2, which was played between 24 teams from April 3 to April 6, 2025. With the conclusion of this round, all 16 finalists have now been confirmed for the finale.

The top eight teams from each week of the Semifinals have qualified for the Grand Finals. They will now contest for the trophy and a grand prize pool of ₹2 crore in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Medal Esports - 187 points THWxNonx Esports - 127 points Orangutan - 121 points 4EverxRedXRoss - 116 points Genesis Esports - 107 points Team SouL - 104 points Hades H4K - 103 points Bot Army - 102 points Phoenix Esports - 99 points Vasista Esports - 92 points Rider Esports - 90 points Wobble Gaming - 90 points Hail Inferno Squad - 90 points Altitude - 85 points Likitha Esports - 85 points Revenant Spark - 84 points 8Bit - 79 points Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points Team Tamilas - 68 points GlitchXReborn - 66 points TWOB - 57 points Diesel Esport - 57 points Troy Tamilan - 54 points Mastermind Mavericks - 49 points

The experienced Hector-led Likitha Esports scored 85 points, of which only 20 came from position points. The team ranked 15th in the overall standings and ended their BGIS campaign on a disappointing note. The squad had a poor run in their last four matches.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark finished 16th with 84 points and one Chicken Dinner. The club, led by Shadow, failed to win its third consecutive official BGMI title. The team struggled in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025.

Team 8Bit, led by Owais, also had a tough time in the Semifinals Week 2, ranking 19th with 79 points on the overall scoreboard. The team had a terrible run in their initial four games, scoring only eight points. They bounced back on Day 2 but failed to maintain consistency on Days 3 and 4.

The Prince-led Medal Esports were impressive in the Semifinals Week 2, collecting 187 points – 60 more than the second-placed team. THW, Orangutan, and 4Everx also performed well. Team Soul made an amazing comeback in their last encounter to earn a spot in the BGIS Grand Finals.

