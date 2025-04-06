Revenant XSpark, Likitha, and 8Bit eliminated from BGIS 2025

By Gametube
Modified Apr 06, 2025 23:57 IST
Defending champions Revenant XSpark was eliminated from BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Twitter/Revenant XSpark)
Defending champions Revenant XSpark were eliminated from BGIS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports || X/Revenant XSpark)

Popular clubs Revenant XSpark, Likitha, and 8Bit have been eliminated from the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. The teams failed to secure their spots in the top eight of the Semifinals Week 2, which was played between 24 teams from April 3 to April 6, 2025. With the conclusion of this round, all 16 finalists have now been confirmed for the finale.

The top eight teams from each week of the Semifinals have qualified for the Grand Finals. They will now contest for the trophy and a grand prize pool of ₹2 crore in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

also-read-trending Trending
  1. Medal Esports - 187 points
  2. THWxNonx Esports - 127 points
  3. Orangutan - 121 points
  4. 4EverxRedXRoss - 116 points
  5. Genesis Esports - 107 points
  6. Team SouL - 104 points
  7. Hades H4K - 103 points
  8. Bot Army - 102 points
  9. Phoenix Esports - 99 points
  10. Vasista Esports - 92 points
  11. Rider Esports - 90 points
  12. Wobble Gaming - 90 points
  13. Hail Inferno Squad - 90 points
  14. Altitude - 85 points
  15. Likitha Esports - 85 points
  16. Revenant Spark - 84 points
  17. 8Bit - 79 points
  18. Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points
  19. Team Tamilas - 68 points
  20. GlitchXReborn - 66 points
  21. TWOB - 57 points
  22. Diesel Esport - 57 points
  23. Troy Tamilan - 54 points
  24. Mastermind Mavericks - 49 points
The experienced Hector-led Likitha Esports scored 85 points, of which only 20 came from position points. The team ranked 15th in the overall standings and ended their BGIS campaign on a disappointing note. The squad had a poor run in their last four matches.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark finished 16th with 84 points and one Chicken Dinner. The club, led by Shadow, failed to win its third consecutive official BGMI title. The team struggled in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025.

Team 8Bit, led by Owais, also had a tough time in the Semifinals Week 2, ranking 19th with 79 points on the overall scoreboard. The team had a terrible run in their initial four games, scoring only eight points. They bounced back on Day 2 but failed to maintain consistency on Days 3 and 4.

The Prince-led Medal Esports were impressive in the Semifinals Week 2, collecting 187 points – 60 more than the second-placed team. THW, Orangutan, and 4Everx also performed well. Team Soul made an amazing comeback in their last encounter to earn a spot in the BGIS Grand Finals.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
