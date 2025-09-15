ScoutOP announces retirement from BGMI competitive

Tanmay “ScoutOP” Singh announced his retirement from the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) scene on September 14, 2025. After his esports debut in 2018, ScoutOP played many major events during his seven-year journey. As the BGMS 2025 concluded, he revealed he would be drawing curtains on his career. He played for Medal Esports in the BGMS 2025.ScoutOP has plied his trade for popular organisations like GodLike, Fnatic, Soul, and Orange Rock. He created his own club, XSpark, in 2019. Later, the team partnered with Revenant Esports in October 2024 to form Revenant XSpark. He is one of the most popular gaming influencers in India, with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.4 million on Instagram.ScoutOP’s PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports journeyAfter playing for almost seven years, here is what ScoutOP posted on Twitter announcing his retirement from the competitive BGMI scene:“Sayonara twitter fam,Thank you for all the love and trolls i have experienced during this journey,Sometimes goodbye hurts more than breakups. Life me har time mene apko kaha h never give up but sry aaj me khudse hi har gaya. Aaj nhi toh kal trophy india ani h. Keep grinding”.ScoutOP debuted in the PUBG Mobile competitive scene with the Star Challenge Asia Finals held in Thailand in November 2018. Later, playing for Team IND, he secured second place in the PMCO 2019 Spring Split India. His team also contested in the PMCO Spring Split Global Finals and PMSC 2019.He joined Fnatic in late 2019. His team ranked eighth in the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2019. He joined Orange Rock in mid-2020. Under the leadership of MAVI, he and his team earned second place in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020 East. This was the first time that an Indian team had achieved a podium finish at a major international esports event.Orange Rock ranked second in PMWL 2025 East (Image via Instagram/ScoutOP)The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile in the country in September 2020. To sidestep the ban, Krafton launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in 2021. ScoutOP joined Team Soul but played just a few months for the club. He then played under the banner of Team XSpark.ScoutOp was loaned to 7SEA Esports for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022. The team finished ninth in the event. He won the Fan Favourite Player award. He played for Team XSpark as its fifth player for a long time. The team secured third spot in the BGIS 2023.ScoutOP also contested for Team Zero and Wyld Fangs in a few events. He joined Medal Esports in July 2025. He played in the BGMS 2025, which was his last BGMI tournament. His team ranked eighth in the event. ScoutOP will remain one of the greatest that Indian esports has seen, having helped the scene grow in the country.