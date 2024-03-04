Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Grand Finals: Teams, dates, how to watch and more

The Grand Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 commences on March 5 with the top 16 performers from the Semifinals. To decide the winner of this ₹10 lakh tournament, the ultimate stage will feature 36 matches across six days. The winning team will take home 50% of the total prize pool. The second-best club will get a cash reward of ₹2.5 lakh.

The Semifinals took place from February 28 to March 4. The 16 best teams have been chosen for the Finals, while the rest seven teams have been knocked out of this SCS competition.

This article will cover more details about the event.

Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 finalists

Here are the 16 teams that have sealed their spots in the ultimate stage:

Entity Gaming Team Tamilas Team Soul Reckoning Esports Team XSpark Chemin Esports Orangutan Gaming Medal Esports Blind Esports Dragon Esports WSB Gaming Revenant Esports CS Esports Hydra Official Autobotz Windgod

Where to watch

The livestream will be held on the Skyesports’ YouTube channel at 12:30 pm. Each day of the SCS Finals will see six matches across four BGMI maps: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Similar to the previous stages, a 10-point scoring system will be used in the ultimate stage.

Semifinals overview

Entity Gaming emerged as the top performer in the SCS Semifinals. The squad, led by Saumraj, has performed remarkably well in the past few months. They seized the trophy in the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 after their stunning performances. The in-form lineup will be a top contender for the Skyesports Champions Series title.

Team Tamilas and Team Soul maintained consistency in the Semifinals and ranked second and third, respectively, in the overall standings. These two teams have shown impressive teamwork and strength and are expected to be some of the top-performing teams in the Finals.

Reckoning Esports has displayed improved results in the previous stage. After facing failure in the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series, the side hopes to return to their original form in the tournament.

Under their newest IGL Shadow, Team XSpark played effectively in the Semifinals and finished fifth in the overall table. Chemin and Orangutan have also done well there. Meanwhile, Revenant faced some difficulties but occupied a spot in the finals.