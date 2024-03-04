Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for finals, and more

The six-day semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 ended on March 4, 2024, with the top 16 teams progressing to the Grand Finals. Entity Gaming delivered outstanding performances in 24 matches and captured the first rank. The Saumraj-led squad collected 202 points, 136 kills, and four Chicken Dinners. They will head into the Finals with the goal to produce a similar performance.

Team Tamilas and Soul scored 194 points each and secured second and third spots, respectively; both lineups played exceptionally well in the semifinals. Reckoning Esports, led by Punk, achieved fourth place with 156 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Team XSpark amazed everyone with their improved performance on the last two days and jumped to the fifth spot with 154 points. Chemin Esports finished sixth with 153 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals

The Finals will kick off on March 5, 2024, with the top 16 teams from the Semifinals. This ultimate stage will continue till March 10, 2024, featuring 36 matches. Here are the qualified squads for the Finals:

Entity Gaming Team Tamilas Team Soul Reckoning Esports Team XSpark Chemin Esports Orangutan Gaming Medal Esports Blind Esports Dragon Esports WSB Gaming Revenant Esports CS Esports Hydra Official Autobotz Windgod

Experienced squads Orangutan Gaming and Medal Esports were seventh and eighth, respectively. Underdog BGMI lineup Dragon Esports ensured the 10th place. Revenant had a mediocre showing in the semifinals, as they came 12th in the overall table.

CS Esports made it to the Finals after learning from their recent outcomes and improving their performance. Although by a narrow margin, Windgod managed to seal their spot in the Finals as the 16th team.

Eliminated teams from Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024

The bottom seven teams from the semifinals have faced elimination from this SCS tournament. Here are the eliminated clubs:

Enigma Gaming Big Brother Team 8Bit Gods Reign OR Esports Marcos Gaming Bot Army

Among these eliminated teams, Gods Reign stunned everyone with their poor performances. The Destro-led lineup is considered one of the best BGMI teams in the country. The roster won two major events last year under the banner of Gladiators Esports, but they failed completely in the Skyesports Champions Series.

OR Esports, led by Robin, also faltered in the contest and came 21st in the overall rankings. On March 3, 2024, GodLike Esports was disqualified from the competition due to ringing, due to which only 23 teams played on Day 6.