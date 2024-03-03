GodLike Esports disqualified from Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024

In a shocking turn of events, popular club GodLike Esports has been disqualified from the ongoing Skyesesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 due to ringing. The organizers revealed that Gill was playing under the name GodL Pookie on the Semifinals Day 5, even though he was not registered in the team for the SCS. The team initially claimed that the ID (GodL Pookie) belonged to Zgod's secondary account.

Under the leadership of Jelly, GodLike Esports was 21st in the overall standings after Day 5. Their prominent member, Jonathan, did not take part in some matches. The sixth and final day of the Semifinals will be played on March 4, 2024, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals. The event has a total cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

GodLike Esports was directly invited to the Semifinals of this BGMI event, alongside five other teams, while 18 more teams qualified in this penultimate round from the previous phase. After the end of Day 5, Skyesports announced the disqualification of GodLike through their social media pages. The organisers said:

After a meticulous review of the recent event during the Skyesports Champions series semi-finals on day 5, it has come to our attention that Godlike Esports, specifically with player GODL-Pookie, has been implicated in irregularities. The claim made by the team regarding the secondary account, GODL-Pookie, belonging to GODL-ZGOD has been investigated thoroughly.

Skyesports further added that the management has also received confirmation about the allegation from GodLike Esports. They mentioned:

Upon further scrutiny, we have received official confirmation from Godlike Esports indicating that, on day 5, the account in question was not operated by GODL-ZGOD. Instead, it was brought to our attention that GODL-GILL, a player not registered with Godlike Esports, participated using the aforementioned account. Consequently, we regret to inform that Godlike Esports is hereby disqualified from further participation in the ongoing SCS event.

With the disqualification of GodLike, the Semifinals will feature only 23 BGMI teams on Day 6 and the top 16 from the overall standings will make it to the next stage. Team Soul currently ranks first with 179 points after Day 5 of this stage. Team Tamilas and Entity hold second and third places respectively.

GodLike Esports has been struggling in the BGMI scene for a long time, and the organization recently recruited Apollo into their squad. However, they continued to struggle in all 20 matches that they played in the Semifinals. The club will now prepare itself for the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024.