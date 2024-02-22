Team GodLike reveals its lineup for iQOO BGMI India League 2024 

Team GodLike has unveiled its five-man lineup for the iQOO BGMI India League 2024, commencing on February 22, 2024. Notably, the organization has announced the inclusion of Apollo. This fan-favorite team has not secured a podium finish in major tournaments in over a year. As such, their goal will be to perform better in the upcoming tournament.

Apollo was a part of Gujarat Tigers during the iQOO Pro Series and the ESL Snapdragon Pro Series. He played for Revenant Esports in the second half of 2023. The star athlete has exhibited impressive gameplay many times over the past three years. Apollo's aim now will be to help his new team improve their performance and clinch the title in the upcoming competition.

Team GodLike roster for iQOO BGMI India League 2024

Expand Tweet

Here's the new lineup of Team GodLike:

Jonathan - Jonathan Jude Amaral Zgod - Abhishek Choudhary Jelly - Gunjan Thakur Aditya - Aditya Mathe Apollo - Nishant

GodLike has received a direct invite to the iQOO BGMI India League 2024, as they were the star performers in the 2023 edition of this event. However, only Jonathan and Zgod from the current lineup were part of this team in that event. Jelly and Aditya joined the firm in late 2023.

The Noida Indoor Stadium will host the three-day-long iQOO India League from February 22 to 24. The competition will be fierce and will feature 16 teams and 18 matches. A 10-point scoring system will be used in this BGMI event. A total cash prize pool of ₹40 lakh is going to be up for grabs.

Team GodLike recently faced disappointment at the 2024's ESL Pro Series, where they failed to achieve a spot in that event's LAN Finals. The team has now added Apollo to its ranks to enhance their performance.

Their key athlete, Jonathan, has not been seen in his signature form for a long time. Zgod and Aditya have also not performed well in many tournaments. These players will be hoping to make their comeback in the upcoming iQOO event.

GodLike is also preparing for the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series. The Jelly-led lineup will take part in its Semifinals, which starts on February 28. Apart from these third-party events, the squad's eyes will be on the official Battleground Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024. This event is expected to commence in March.