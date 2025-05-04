Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Lower and Upper Brackets: Teams, dates, format, and how to watch

The Lower and Upper Brackets of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 will be played from May 4 to 9, 2025. Each stage features 16 teams. The Lower Bracket is scheduled for May 4 to 6, where 16 teams will compete for eight spots in the Last Chance Qualifiers. The Upper Bracket will take place from May 6 to 9, where 16 teams will play for eight spots in the Grand Finals.

The Skyesports Championship 2024 was postponed last year due to some issues. Nevertheless, the initial two phases, named Pre-Quarter Finals and Group Stage, were held in November 2024. The event has a total prize pool of ₹40 lakh ($47,250). The Grand Finals of the tournament will be played in Bengaluru, where the top 16 teams will fight for the trophy.

Participating teams in the Lower and Upper Brackets of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025

Upper Bracket

Learn From Past True Rippers Team Vasista Cincinnati Kids Orangutan Wild Fangs Autobotz Esports GodLike Likitha Esports Team Soul Gods Reign 4Ever Esports Team Venom Gujarat Tigers Inferno Squad Blitz

Lower Bracket

4Merical Esports Original Gangster Genxfm Hyderabad Hydras K9 Squad Blind X LHS Team 8Bit Phoenix MYTH Reckoning Revenant XSpark ARZ X TLEW Team Versatile Team All Stars Rivalry x NRI WindGod

Format and how to watch

The teams in the Lower Bracket will participate in 18 matches, which won't be livestreamed on any platform. Following that, the top eight teams form the Lower Bracket will play in the Last Chance Qualifiers, while the bottom eight will face elimination from the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025.

In the Upper Bracket, 16 teams will battle it out in 24 matches. The top eight teams from this stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers. The Upper Bracket matches will be broadcast live on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, won the BGIS 2025 last month. The team will aim to win another BGMI event. One should also watch out for Godlike and Orangutan — the teams that finished second and third, respectively in the same tournament.

Team Soul recently added Goblin to their squad, and after finishing 15th in BGIS 2025, they will look to improve upon their performance.

Revenant XSpark has also had a poor run in the past few BGMI events. Similarly, Gods Reign, K9 Squads, and Gujarat Tigers failed to perform at BGIS. These teams will look impress in the Skyesports Champions 2025.

