Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Lower and Upper Brackets: Teams, dates, format, and how to watch

By Gametube
Modified May 04, 2025 20:57 IST
Skyesports Championship 2025 resumes on May 4, 2025 (Image via Twitter/Skyesports)

The Lower and Upper Brackets of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 will be played from May 4 to 9, 2025. Each stage features 16 teams. The Lower Bracket is scheduled for May 4 to 6, where 16 teams will compete for eight spots in the Last Chance Qualifiers. The Upper Bracket will take place from May 6 to 9, where 16 teams will play for eight spots in the Grand Finals.

The Skyesports Championship 2024 was postponed last year due to some issues. Nevertheless, the initial two phases, named Pre-Quarter Finals and Group Stage, were held in November 2024. The event has a total prize pool of ₹40 lakh ($47,250). The Grand Finals of the tournament will be played in Bengaluru, where the top 16 teams will fight for the trophy.

Participating teams in the Lower and Upper Brackets of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025

Upper Bracket

  1. Learn From Past
  2. True Rippers
  3. Team Vasista
  4. Cincinnati Kids
  5. Orangutan
  6. Wild Fangs
  7. Autobotz Esports
  8. GodLike
  9. Likitha Esports
  10. Team Soul
  11. Gods Reign
  12. 4Ever Esports
  13. Team Venom
  14. Gujarat Tigers
  15. Inferno Squad
  16. Blitz

Lower Bracket

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Original Gangster
  3. Genxfm
  4. Hyderabad Hydras
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Blind X LHS
  7. Team 8Bit
  8. Phoenix
  9. MYTH
  10. Reckoning
  11. Revenant XSpark
  12. ARZ X TLEW
  13. Team Versatile
  14. Team All Stars
  15. Rivalry x NRI
  16. WindGod

Format and how to watch

The teams in the Lower Bracket will participate in 18 matches, which won't be livestreamed on any platform. Following that, the top eight teams form the Lower Bracket will play in the Last Chance Qualifiers, while the bottom eight will face elimination from the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025.

In the Upper Bracket, 16 teams will battle it out in 24 matches. The top eight teams from this stage will advance directly to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers. The Upper Bracket matches will be broadcast live on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, won the BGIS 2025 last month. The team will aim to win another BGMI event. One should also watch out for Godlike and Orangutan — the teams that finished second and third, respectively in the same tournament.

Team Soul recently added Goblin to their squad, and after finishing 15th in BGIS 2025, they will look to improve upon their performance.

Revenant XSpark has also had a poor run in the past few BGMI events. Similarly, Gods Reign, K9 Squads, and Gujarat Tigers failed to perform at BGIS. These teams will look impress in the Skyesports Champions 2025.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
