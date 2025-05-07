Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Upper Bracket Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 Upper Bracket was held on May 6. After six matches, Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, secured the top spot on the standings with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner. Autobotz finished second with 52 points and one Chicken Dinner. Learn From Past placed third with 49 points.

Cincinnati Kids and Team Soul claimed fifth and sixth place with 37 and 35 points, respectively. Seventh-placed MM and eighth-placed Vasista Esports earned 33 points each. 4Ever and Gods Reign secured 32 and 31 points to finish ninth and 10th, respectively.

11th-ranked True Rippers and 12th-ranked Likitha accumulated 30 points each. Meanwhile, 15th-placed Godlike and 16th-placed Orangutan struggled, managing only 14 and eight points, respectively.

The Upper Bracket of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 2025 features 24 matches. The teams will play their remaining matches over the next three days. The top eight will qualify for the Grand Finals, while those ranked ninth to 16th will advance to the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Day 1 highlights of Skyesports BGMI Championship 2024 Upper Bracket

Match 1 - Erangel

Inferno Squad won the opening match of the BGMI Championship Upper Bracket Day 1 with 16 points. Gods Reign also started strong, earning 15 points. Cincinnati Kids secured 10 points, while Wyld Fangs and 4Ever recorded nine and seven points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

MM emerged victorious in the second match with 19 points. Venom Gaming and Autobotz followed closely with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Vasista secured eight points, while Inferno Squad, True Rippers, and Blitz earned six points each.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Autobotz dominated the third match, securing an impressive 18-point victory. Likitha amassed 14 points, while Cincinnati Kids and Team Soul each managed 10 points. Team Soul also picked up an additional eight points.

Match 4 - Erangel

Wyld Fangs registered a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth match. Learn From Past added 14 valuable points to their tally. True Rippers gained nine points, while 4Ever and Inferno Squad earned eight points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Learn From Past won the fifth match with 15 points. Wyld Fangs continued their strong performance, also scoring 15 points. Team Soul, led by Manya, secured 12 points, while Vasista earned 11 points and nine kills.

Match 6 - Erangel

Learn From Past secured their second Chicken Dinner of the BGMI Championship Upper Bracket with 14 points in the sixth match. Wyld Fangs maintained their consistency and racked up 15 points.

