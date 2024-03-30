Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Grand Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 commenced on Saturday, March 30. Team Soul reigned supreme on Day 1 and seized a dominant position with 76 points. Playing aggressively throughout their six matches, the Manya-led powerhouse won two Chicken Dinners and 48 eliminations. Rony and Manya from the team took 16 and 12 kills respectively.

Orangutan Gaming too made a stunning start to the Finale as they ended the first day in second place with 61 points. The renowned lineup conquered one Chicken Dinner and 36 kills on Saturday. Their BGMI prodigy AKop claimed 12 kills to his name.

K9 Esports, which features experienced players like Believe and Zap, earned the third spot with 49 points. The newly formed squad notched up two Chicken Dinners in six games, showing their potential and prowess. The lineup also had an outstanding run in the Semifinals.

Overall scoreboard of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Finals Day 1

Team Soul - 76 points Orangutan - 61 points K9 Esports - 49 points Team XSpark - 41 points Global Esports - 39 points Gods Reign - 37 points Revenant Esports - 35 points Entity Gaming - 31 points Team Tamilas - 31 points WSB Gaming - 31 points Genesis Esports - 22 points Blind Esports - 21 points Team Forever - 20 points Team 8Bit - 18 points Inferno Squad - 17 points Bot Army - 16 points

Team XSpark finished third in the leaderboard with 41 points, including 29 kills. Their athlete Spraygod demonstrated an excellent 1v3 clutch against Gods Reign in the last zone to win the second game. Global Esports ensured fifth position with 39 points, followed by Gods Reign.

Revenant Esports, who recently signed Punkk, claimed 35 points on Day 1. Entity Gaming had a modest start to the Finale, scoring 31 points. Team Tamilas and WSB Gaming earned ninth and tenth positions respectively with 31 points each. Genesis Esports occupied the 12th spot with 22 points, including 14 kills.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, had a below-average start as the side posted only 21 points on the board. Team Forever clinched 20 points, including 16 eliminations. Team 8Bit collected 18 points and ranked 14th in the overall standings. Inferno Squad, an underdog BGMI squad, came 15th with 17 points. Bot Army had a miserable start to the Grand Finals as the team was at the bottom with 16 points.