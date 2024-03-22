Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals ended on March 21, 2024. Despite losing their momentum completely today, Chemin Esports remains in the top position with 70 points. The squad grabbed 60 points in their first three games on Day 1, but they only added 10 points on the following day.

Chemin player Altu couldn't perform well on Day 2 but managed to hold his first rank on the kill leaderboard with 14 eliminations. Marcos Gaming made a remarkable jump in the overall standings after their top-tier performance on the second day.

This BGMI lineup climbed up from the 21st to the second spot. They have 67 points and two Chicken Dinners. Demigod, a member of Marcos, has taken 14 frags in six matches.

Overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals after Day 2

Chemin Esports - 70 points Marcos Gaming - 67 points Team Soul - 55 points Inferno Squad - 52 points Revenant - 50 points Forever Esports - 48 points Windgod - 45 points Orangutan Gaming - 44 points Gensis Esports - 43 points Team Limra - 43 points WSB Gaming - 42 points Carnival Gaming - 40 points Big Brother - 39 points Medal Esports - 37 points Hydra Official - 33 points Blind Esports - 33 points Team 8Bit - 33 points Team K9 - 31 points Team Insane - 29 points 4King Esports - 28 points Gujarat Tigers - 25 points Reckoning Esports - 23 points Team Tamilas - 21 points Team Gladiators - 20 points Global Esports - 19 points Gods Reign - 17 points Reven Esports - 16 points Enigma Gaming - 16 points Entity Gaming - 15 points Team XSpark - 15 points FS Esports - 14 points Bot Army - 13 points

Team Soul played brilliantly and made a strong comeback on Day 2, moving up from last to third place. They have 55 points currently. The Manya-led squad also won one Chicken Dinner on Day 2. Their BGMI athlete, Joker, has picked up 14 kills so far in this tournament.

Revenant Esports has slipped to the fifth rank with 50 points, followed by Team Forever. Genesis and WSB Gaming acquired ninth and 11th positions with 43 and 42 points, respectively, on Day 2. Both these BGMI squads won one Chicken Dinner each in six matches. Carnival Gaming occupies the 12th spot with 40 points, including 18 kills.

Big Brother Esports fell to the 13th position with 39 points after their terrible run on Day 2. Hydra Official, Blind Esports, and 8Bit have 33 points each. Team Insane, who recently signed a new roster, possesses 29 points. Gods Reign has secured 17 points and hasn't had a good run so far.