Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Shadow-led squad, Team XSpark, moved up to first position in the overall standings on Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals. The club has amassed 77 points, with the help of 45 kills and one Chicken Dinner, from eight games. Genesis Esports, an underground squad, was behind them in second position with 75 points, including 42 frags.

Team Tamilas played well consistently on Day 2, jumping from the 10th to the third spot with 73 points. Their star player, Mantyop, alone took 15 eliminations. Global Esports captured the fourth position with 64 points, thanks to Ninjaboi's 15 kills. Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, ended Day 2 in the fifth rank with 62 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall scoreboard of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open Semifinals after Day 2

Here are the overall rankings after Day 2:

Team XSpark - 77 points Genesis Esports - 75 points Team Tamilas - 73 points Global Esports - 64 points Revenant - 62 points Orangutan - 62 points Blind Esports - 53 points K9 Esports - 52 points WSB Gaming - 51 points Team Soul - 50 points Entity Gaming - 50 points Team 8Bit - 49 points Hydra Esports - 42 points Chemin Esports - 38 points Reckoning Esports- 37 points Team Limra - 35 points Bot Army - 35 points Inferno Squad - 34 points Team Forever - 34 points Medal Esports - 30 points Gods Reign - 29 points Gujarat Tigers - 25 points FS Esports - 23 points Marcos Gaming - 10 points

Orangutan Gaming, who ended Day 1 in first place, slipped to the sixth spot with 61 points after securing nine points on Day 2. Blind Esports moved up to the seventh rank with 53 points and 33 kills on the second day. K9 Esports are eighth with 52 points.

BGMI team WSB Gaming saw a poor Day 2, as the side dropped to the ninth position with 51 points. They managed only 11 points on Wednesday. Team Soul, who had a disastrous run on Day 1, improved their gameplay on the following and jumped to the 10th rank with 50 points. Entity Gaming and Team 8Bit are 11th and 12th, with 50 and 49 points, respectively.

Hydra Esports, led by BGMI pro Dreams, ranked 13th in the overall standings with 42 points. Reckoning Esports faced difficulties on Day 2, slipping to the 15th spot with 37 points.

Gods Reign and Gujarat Tigers collected 29 and 25 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming has had a terrible run in the Semifinals of the BGMI Mobile Open as they have only 10 points after playing eight games.