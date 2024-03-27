Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 kicked off on March 26. After four games, Orangutan Gaming finished first with 52 points. The Ash-led squad grabbed a Chicken Dinner and 36 finishes. Right behind them, WSB Gaming secured the second position with 40 points, including 23 kills. Having clinched one match today, they made a fine start to this stage.

Team XSpark, led by Shadow, clinched third spot with 35 points and a Chicken Dinner. Entity, Reckoning, Revenant, Genesis, and Global Esports accumulated 31 points each. Beneath them, Blind had a mediocre opening as the Aadi-led crew posted a meager 28 points on the board.

Day 1 overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals

All 24 teams contested four matches each on the opening day of the Semifinals. Here is the overall points table;

Orangutan Gaming - 52 points WSB Gaming - 40 points Team XSpark - 35 points Entity Gaming - 31 points Reckoning Esports - 31 points Revenant Esports - 31 points Genesis Esports - 31 points Global Esports - 31 points Blind Esports - 28 points Team Tamilas - 27 points K9 Esports - 26 points Chemin Esports - 23 points Team 8Bit - 23 points FS Esports - 19 points Team Limra - 19 points Hydra Esports - 18 points Gods Reign - 18 points Forever Esports - 15 points Medal Esports - 12 points Gujarat Tigers - 11 points Team Soul - 11 points Bot Army - 8 points Marcos Gaming - 8 points Inferno Squad - 3 points

Team Tamilas and K9 finished 10th and 11th with 27 and 26 points respectively. Chemin Esports, who stood third in the Quarterfinals, suffered a slow start, collecting 23 points. Meanwhile, FS and Team Limra claimed 19 points each following an average outing on Day 1. Right behind them, popular teams Hydra and Gods Reign settled for 18 points each.

Forever Esports, led by BGMI star Owais, finished 18th with 15 points, including eight kills. Medal Esports, who recently recruited Darklord and Kyloo, had a disappointing opening as the team could only muster 12 points in their first four matches.

Fan favorites Team Soul suffered a tough outing on Day 1 as the Manya-led star lineup amassed a meager 11 points. The BGMI team was eliminated earlier in all four matches. Switching to the bottom, Bot Army and Marcos garnered eight points each, while Inferno Squad claimed only three.