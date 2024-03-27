Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

By Gametube
Modified Mar 27, 2024 00:34 IST
Day 1 of Mobile Open Semifinals was held on March 26 (Image via Skyesports)
The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 kicked off on March 26. After four games, Orangutan Gaming finished first with 52 points. The Ash-led squad grabbed a Chicken Dinner and 36 finishes. Right behind them, WSB Gaming secured the second position with 40 points, including 23 kills. Having clinched one match today, they made a fine start to this stage.

Team XSpark, led by Shadow, clinched third spot with 35 points and a Chicken Dinner. Entity, Reckoning, Revenant, Genesis, and Global Esports accumulated 31 points each. Beneath them, Blind had a mediocre opening as the Aadi-led crew posted a meager 28 points on the board.

Day 1 overall standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Semifinals

All 24 teams contested four matches each on the opening day of the Semifinals. Here is the overall points table;

  1. Orangutan Gaming - 52 points
  2. WSB Gaming - 40 points
  3. Team XSpark - 35 points
  4. Entity Gaming - 31 points
  5. Reckoning Esports - 31 points
  6. Revenant Esports - 31 points
  7. Genesis Esports - 31 points
  8. Global Esports - 31 points
  9. Blind Esports - 28 points
  10. Team Tamilas - 27 points
  11. K9 Esports - 26 points
  12. Chemin Esports - 23 points
  13. Team 8Bit - 23 points
  14. FS Esports - 19 points
  15. Team Limra - 19 points
  16. Hydra Esports - 18 points
  17. Gods Reign - 18 points
  18. Forever Esports - 15 points
  19. Medal Esports - 12 points
  20. Gujarat Tigers - 11 points
  21. Team Soul - 11 points
  22. Bot Army - 8 points
  23. Marcos Gaming - 8 points
  24. Inferno Squad - 3 points

Team Tamilas and K9 finished 10th and 11th with 27 and 26 points respectively. Chemin Esports, who stood third in the Quarterfinals, suffered a slow start, collecting 23 points. Meanwhile, FS and Team Limra claimed 19 points each following an average outing on Day 1. Right behind them, popular teams Hydra and Gods Reign settled for 18 points each.

Forever Esports, led by BGMI star Owais, finished 18th with 15 points, including eight kills. Medal Esports, who recently recruited Darklord and Kyloo, had a disappointing opening as the team could only muster 12 points in their first four matches.

Fan favorites Team Soul suffered a tough outing on Day 1 as the Manya-led star lineup amassed a meager 11 points. The BGMI team was eliminated earlier in all four matches. Switching to the bottom, Bot Army and Marcos garnered eight points each, while Inferno Squad claimed only three.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
