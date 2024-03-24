Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Quarterfinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 ended on March 23, 2024, with the top 16 teams advancing to this event's Semifinals. The bottom 16 will play in a one-day Lower Bracket to try and acquire the other eight spots in that stage.

Orangutan grabbed first rank with 108 points and 67 kills in the Quarterfinals. Marcos Gaming came second with 106 points. Both these teams won three Chicken Dinners each.

Chemin Esports were in the third spot with 86 points, including 55 eliminations. Team Forever, led by Owais, earned 84 points and secured the fourth position on the overall leaderboard. Inferno Squad, an inexperienced lineup, delivered amazing performances and gained 79 points. Team Limra and WSB took 78 and 76 points, respectively.

Quarterfinals standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024

Here are the results of the Quarterfinals:

Orangutan Gaming - 108 points Marcos Gaming - 106 points Chemin Esports - 86 points Forever Esports - 84 points Blind Esports - 83 points Inferno Squad - 79 points Team Limra - 78 points WSB Gaming - 76 points Team 8Bit - 74 points Genesis Esports - 73 points Gujarat Tigers - 71 points Team Soul - 71 points Reckoning Esports - 68 points Medal Esports - 68 points Revenant Esports - 65 points K9 Esports - 65 points Carnival Gaming - 60 points Windgod - 60 points 4King Esports - 56 points Enigma Gaming - 54 points Team Tamilas - 54 points Big Brother - 48 points Hydra Esports - 45 points Global Esports - 42 points Team Gladiators- 42 points FS Esports - 42 points Insane Esports - 41 points Gods Reign - 40 points Team XSpark - 38 points Raven Esports - 36 points Entity Gaming - 34 points Bot Army - 32 points

Team 8Bit, who signed ex-GodLike athlete Aditya, came ninth with 74 points after playing impressively on the Quarterfinals' last day. Gujarat Tigers and Team Soul captured 71 points each.

Medal Esports, led by BGMI pro Paradox, ranked 14th with 68 points, followed by Revenant Esports. Team K9, with 65 points, are in the top 16 and going to the Semifinals.

Carnival Gaming came 17th in the overall standings with 60 points. This BGMI squad will now participate in the Lower Bracket. Team Tamilas and Big Brother ranked 21st and 22nd, with 54 and 48 points, respectively. Insane Esports, who recruited a new lineup recently, secured the 27th spot with 41 points.