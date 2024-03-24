Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 Quarterfinals: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The Quarterfinals of the Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024 ended on March 23, 2024, with the top 16 teams advancing to this event's Semifinals. The bottom 16 will play in a one-day Lower Bracket to try and acquire the other eight spots in that stage.
Orangutan grabbed first rank with 108 points and 67 kills in the Quarterfinals. Marcos Gaming came second with 106 points. Both these teams won three Chicken Dinners each.
Chemin Esports were in the third spot with 86 points, including 55 eliminations. Team Forever, led by Owais, earned 84 points and secured the fourth position on the overall leaderboard. Inferno Squad, an inexperienced lineup, delivered amazing performances and gained 79 points. Team Limra and WSB took 78 and 76 points, respectively.
Quarterfinals standings of Skyesports BGMI Mobile Open 2024
Here are the results of the Quarterfinals:
- Orangutan Gaming - 108 points
- Marcos Gaming - 106 points
- Chemin Esports - 86 points
- Forever Esports - 84 points
- Blind Esports - 83 points
- Inferno Squad - 79 points
- Team Limra - 78 points
- WSB Gaming - 76 points
- Team 8Bit - 74 points
- Genesis Esports - 73 points
- Gujarat Tigers - 71 points
- Team Soul - 71 points
- Reckoning Esports - 68 points
- Medal Esports - 68 points
- Revenant Esports - 65 points
- K9 Esports - 65 points
- Carnival Gaming - 60 points
- Windgod - 60 points
- 4King Esports - 56 points
- Enigma Gaming - 54 points
- Team Tamilas - 54 points
- Big Brother - 48 points
- Hydra Esports - 45 points
- Global Esports - 42 points
- Team Gladiators- 42 points
- FS Esports - 42 points
- Insane Esports - 41 points
- Gods Reign - 40 points
- Team XSpark - 38 points
- Raven Esports - 36 points
- Entity Gaming - 34 points
- Bot Army - 32 points
Team 8Bit, who signed ex-GodLike athlete Aditya, came ninth with 74 points after playing impressively on the Quarterfinals' last day. Gujarat Tigers and Team Soul captured 71 points each.
Medal Esports, led by BGMI pro Paradox, ranked 14th with 68 points, followed by Revenant Esports. Team K9, with 65 points, are in the top 16 and going to the Semifinals.
Carnival Gaming came 17th in the overall standings with 60 points. This BGMI squad will now participate in the Lower Bracket. Team Tamilas and Big Brother ranked 21st and 22nd, with 54 and 48 points, respectively. Insane Esports, who recruited a new lineup recently, secured the 27th spot with 41 points.