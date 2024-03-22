BGMI pro Aditya leaves GodLike and joins Team 8Bit ahead of BGIS 2024

On March 21, 2024, BGMI veteran Aditya Mathe left GodLike Esports and joined Team 8Bit. His move comes a few weeks before the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 tournament. Many clubs are making changes to their lineup based on their requirement and making a strong roster for the upcoming official event.

Aditya has seemed to be struggling for quite some time and will now be aiming for a strong comeback under his new home. Team 8Bit recently recruited Mac in their lineup, who previously played for GodLike Esports as well. Since the two players have experience of playing together earlier, they will look to lead the club to a remarkable achievement in the BGIS 2024.

Team 8Bit signs BGMI star Aditya

Following their disappointing run in the past two months, Team 8Bit strengthened their BGMI lineup by adding experienced athlete Aditya and young prodigy Mac. Recently, the club faced criticism from fans for its decision to sign Blax, though the firm later reversed its decision.

Aditya started his esports journey with PUBG Mobile in 2019 and grabbed everyone's attention with his skills. He played for Team XSpark in the second half of 2020 and also shouldered his club to victory in the PMCO Fall Split India. He was then signed by OR Esports, under whom he played for around two years and helped his firm claim some notable feats. His teammates and he occupied the second spot in the BMPS 2022, an official BGMI major.

Aditya joined Godlike in November 2023 but was not a regular member of the playing four in many tournaments. He played under the captaincy of Jelly, with whom he had already played in OR Esports.

Based on the wealth of his experience in this industry, Aditya will hope to do better for Team 8Bit. The Grind stage of the BGIS will commence on March 4, 2024. The team will be directly invited to this stage. The major BGMI tournament has a massive prize pool of ₹2 crore.

Team 8Bit partnered with CS Esports for the prestigious BMPS 2023 and came sixth. However, the partnership was only for that event.

The organisation has had a below average run so far in 2024. The club, featuring, Mighty, Juicy, LeeoYT, RonaK, and MadMan, failed terribly in the ESL BGMI SPS and the iQOO Pro Series as they came 21st in both the tournaments. 8Bit also stumbled in the Skyesports Championship Series and came 19th.